Utah transfer quarterback Isaac Wilson has committed to Colorado, On3’s Pete Nakos reports. He is the brother of Miami Dolphins quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson started seven games for the Utes in 2024 and passed for 1,510 yards and 10 touchdowns with 11 interceptions across nine total games. He was however passed up on the depth chart by Devon Dampier this season and attempted just one pass in Utah‘s 53-7 win over Colorado on Oct. 25.

Prior to enrolling at Utah, Wilson was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 264 overall player in the 2024 class, according to the On3 Consensus. He was the No. 19-ranked quarterback in his class and the No. 1 overall player from the state of Utah, hailing from Corner Canyon.

Colorado struggled in 2025 following stellar 2024 campaign

Fresh off last season’s 9-4 campaign in which Travis Hunter won the Heisman Trophy Award and Shedeur Sanders won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, Colorado struggled mightily on both sides of the ball this season. Its offensive output (328.9 YPG) ranked second to last in the Big 12, and its defense allowed 435.2 YPG (last in Big 12).

Following the program’s fifth consecutive loss to end the year, head coach Deion Sanders stated that Colorado deserves better than its 3-9 record.

“I wasn’t motivated (to get in this spot) and I’m not motivated to get out,” Sanders said postgame. “Getting out is what it’s gonna be. I don’t think it’s a motivation, it’s apart of life. This is what it’s gonna be. This fanbase, this school, and everybody deserves much better than this. They expected much better than this. I expected much better than this. We’re gonna give them much better than this, starting tomorrow.”

“Please understand, if anybody is built for adversity, I am,” Prime said on Nov. 18. “If anybody is built for change, I am. If anybody is built to overcome situations and trials and tribulations, I am. You’ve got the right man. I promise you, you do. And I’m going to prove that to you. I am. Just give me an opportunity and a little more time and I’m going to prove that to you. I will. I promise you that.”

Coach Prime will return to Colorado for fourth season

Losses piling up and less-than-stellar numbers on both offense and defense had amounted to concerns from some fans that Coach Prime could have been set to move on this offseason. That was exacerbated by the news that athletic director Rick George is stepping down into a smaller role. However, when he was recently asked about Sanders and the future, he was adamant that the football coach is still all in on the Colorado program.

“Look, Coach Prime’s committed here,” George said. “I think everybody looks for a reason that he’s gonna leave. Coach and I have a really good relationship. We talked about this Wednesday night. He kind of knew it was coming but he and I talked about it and my commitment to him was I want to help him get this thing back on track. It’s not like it’s off track, like a lot of people think.”

For now, the focus is now on re-tooling this offseason heading into an uber-important 2026 campaign for Coach Prime and the Colorado football program. Adding 13 strong transfers to kick off this cycle is certainly a win.

Colorado’s Transfer Portal Additions

