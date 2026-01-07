According to On3’s Pete Nakos, UTEP quarterback Malachi Nelson plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Nelson is a former highly rated recruit who has bounced around throughout his career. After a short stint in El Paso with the Miners, the plan appears to be to hit the open market once again.

Nelson saw action in six games this past season for UTEP. He threw for 1,163 yards, eight touchdowns, and nine interceptions while completing 54.7% of his throws. UTEP head coach Scotty Walden named Nelson as the team’s starting quarterback to begin the season. By Oct. 8, Nelson had made his last appearance.

“Malachi is as talented as anyone I’ve ever coached,” Walden said this past summer. “His arm talent is unbelievable. Now that he’s here, I can see the game slowing down for him this summer, so that’s been good to see. I can’t speak for when he was recruited at USC or anything like that, but what I found so impressive about him in the recruiting process and even with him now was his humility.

“He’s got a lot of humility. This guy genuinely loves ball. He wants to be the best. He knows when he does well and he knows when he needs to do better. I’ve been super impressed with his work ethic.”