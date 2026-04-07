Vanderbilt forward Tyler Harris has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Harris made 30 appearances and two starts for the Commodores this past season. He averaged 5.5 points and 2.3 rebounds in 12.7 minutes per game. The 6-foot-7 forward shot 40.4% from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc.

Harris transferred to Vanderbilt last offseason after spending the 2024-25 campaign at Washington. In his lone season with the Huskies, Harris started in all but three of his 30 appearances. He averaged 11.8 points and 5.0 rebounds per game.

Harris shot an incredible 45-91 (49.5%) from 3-point range for Washington. Harris began his collegiate career at Portland, where he earned All-WCC Freshman Team honors.

Tyler Harris played high school basketball at Newark Memorial (CA), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 258 overall player and No. 56 small forward in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Harris is the second Vanderbilt player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. He joins guard Frankie Collins, who was no longer a part of the team by March.

Vanderbilt posted a 27-9 overall record and an 11-7 mark in conference play this past season. The Commodores defeated McNeese State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, but fell to Nebraska in the Round of 32. After the game, Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington reflected on his team’s season.

“This team is going to be remembered for a long time in Nashville and Vanderbilt and the things they’ve done. It’s an incredible team,” Byington said. “Maybe they weren’t the most high-profile players in the portal, but it was the right guys. You could see why I’m so proud and why I love them so much.

“The way they played tonight, they care about each other. They care about winning. They care about the right things. There is a lot of hurt in that locker room right now because they do care. They did not want it to end. They love each other. That’s not in every locker room.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.