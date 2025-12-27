Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins suffers meniscus tear, out indefinitely

Vanderbilt guard Frankie Collins has suffered a torn meniscus and will be out indefinitely, a source told On3. The 6-foot-1 fifth-year senior has already undergone successful surgery, though there is no timetable for his return.

The Sacramento, California native was averaging 7.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 2.4 steals per game this season for the Commodores, who currently sit at No. 11 in the AP Top 25 Poll.

A former four-star recruit in the 2021 class, Collins was ranked No. 47 nationally coming out of high school. He began his career at Michigan before transferring to Arizona State, where he spent the next two seasons. Collins later moved on to TCU but was limited to nine appearances due to a foot injury. He arrived at Vanderbilt this offseason and played a key role in helping the Dores open the year with a 12–0 record prior to the injury.

Vanderbilt is scheduled to open SEC play on January 3 at South Carolina.