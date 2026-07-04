Vanderbilt lands transfer portal commitment from Michgian LHP Shane Brinham

Vanderbilt has made a splash out of the NCAA transfer portal, gaining a commitment from a former Big Ten pitcher. Michigan‘s Shane Brinham will make his way to Nashville via Ann Arbor, he announced on X Saturday afternoon. It’s a big addition for head coach Tim Corbin on the Fourth of July. Brinham will be hoping to bring some fireworks for Vandy during the 2027 season.

Michigan watches Brinham leave the program after just one season. He is originally from north of the border, growing up in Vancouver. Brinham attended Handsworth Secondary School but made his way stateside to get the college baseball experience. Thus far, the results have been positive for him.

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In 18 appearances this season, 10 of those were starts for Brinham. He finished with an ERA of 3.88, giving up a total of 28 earned runs in 65 innings pitched. Opposing hitters had a batting average of .245 against him, only giving up three home runs. Brinham turned into a pitcher Michigan relied on at times.

One number Vanderbilt will really like is the number of strikeouts coming from Brinham. Nearly one per inning, totalling 61 within the campaign. Comparatively, just 35 walks. So, not a bad ratio for Brinham but certainly an area where a wider gap will be wanted when pitching for the Commodores.

When looking at individual performances, one pops off the page in a big way. And it came against quite an important opponent.

Brinham got the nod for Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament game against Ohio State. A single elimination bracket, the Wolverines were in a win-or-go-home scenario against a fierce rival. Thankfully, Brinham showed up in a big way. He threw a complete game shutout, giving up just five hits. Eleven Buckeyes struck out, and only three walks were issued. Just a fantastic performance.

“I was timing my fastball and my slider,” Brinham said after beating the Buckeyes. “They weren’t really hitting my fastball, because my slider was working really well, too. Having those two was super helpful.”

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves. You have to imagine Vanderbilt is far from done, looking to continue to compete inside the SEC.