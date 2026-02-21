Vanderbilt saves press row seat for longtime Tennessee sports reporter Wes Rucker after death

Vanderbilt and Tennessee are facing off on the hardwood on Saturday. Ahead of the game, the Commodores public relations team showed some serious class with a gesture that won’t be soon forgotten.

Coming into the weekend, the Volunteers have been in mourning after longtime school sports reporter Wes Rucker died Thursday in a tragic multi-vehicle wreck on I-40 West in Knoxville. He was 43-years old.

With the two schools playing in Nashville on Saturday, Vanderbilt decided to save a press row seat for the late Rucker. Check it out below, as Grant Ramey of Volquest shared a photo of the gesture to X, formerly Twitter.

It’s a heartfelt tribute, and one that many in Knoxville and around the sports media world will appreciate. Rucker leaves behind his wife, Lauren, young son, Hank, and an unborn daughter.

Moreover, Tennessee men’s basketball coach Rick Barnes opened Friday’s press availability by honoring Rucker, asking all Volunteers fans to say a prayer for his family during this difficult time: “Before we get started, as you know, we lost a friend and a colleague yesterday in Wes Rucker and it’s just heartbreaking. It really is, just heartbreaking.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to Lauren, his son Hank and the one that’s on the way. We just ask that God will place a holy hedge of protection around his entire family,” Barnes said, via video provided by GoVols247’s Ben McKee. “Wes was a wonderful person, really a wonderful guy, and he covered athletics here for a quarter of a century, and was a part of the UT family and the sports family here in Knoxville.

“We just ask that today, at some poin,t you say a prayer for Wes and his family. I know we’re going to miss him dearly,” Barnes continued. “He loved what he did, he loved his family. I’m just thankful that God allowed him to be a part of my life for the last 11 years. And, again, today at some point and time, I just pray you pray for his family.”

Rucker was the lone fatality in a five-vehicle wreck that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. CT on I-40 West in Knoxville, according to a release by the Knoxville Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The multivehicle accident resulted after a vehicle stopped for traffic was rear-ended, setting off a chain reaction that ended with a large pickup truck driving over the top of Rucker’s vehicle. It was among those involved in the initial wreck, per KPD’s statement.

Rucker, a Tennessee graduate who was most recently working as a sports writer and on-air host for Knoxville’s WBIR-TV, had covered Vols athletics since starting his career with the school’s newspaper, The Daily Beacon, in 2000. He also worked for the Chattanooga Times Free Press and was a longtime senior writer for 247Sports covering Tennessee. He joined WBIR in 2025.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Wes Rucker’s honor for those interested in helping support his family. Due to his recent career transition, Rucker did not have a life insurance policy and all funds raised will go directly to his family’s ongoing needs, per the GoFundMe page.

— On3’s Alex Byington contributed to this article.