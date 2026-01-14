Vanderbilt transfer cornerback Trudell Berry has signed with Oklahoma State, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. He entered the transfer portal Jan. 7.

Berry spent four seasons at Vanderbilt, however he missed the 2025 season. In his last full year in 2024, he had seven total tackles, including a tackle for loss, to go with two passes defended and a forced fumble.

Berry put together his best season as a sophomore in 2023 when he had 21 total tackles, including a tackle for loss. He also had a career-high with four passes defended across nine games.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Trudell Berry played high school football at Baytown (TX) Lee, where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 550 overall player from the 2022 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Oklahoma State has gone to work in the transfer portal since the window opened last week. The Cowboys currently have 42 commitments, including quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who had success at North Texas last year under new Cowboys coach Eric Morris.

Mestemaker led the FBS in passing yards, completing 68.9% of his passes for 4,379 yards and 35 touchdowns, to nine interceptions. He is one of three quarterbacks in the country to average more than 300 yards per game, along with Baylor’s Sawyer Robertson and Florida Atlantic’s Caden Veltkamp.

Those numbers helped Mestemaker become the No. 6 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings. In fact, three of Oklahoma State’s highest rated portal commits are from North Texas. Running back Caleb Hawkins checks in at No. 10 while wide receiver Wyatt Young sits at No. 51.

Hawkins put together a standout season with the Mean Green as part of an offense that topped the FBS with 512.4 total yards per game. He led the nation with 25 rushing touchdowns in 2025, and his 1,434 rushing yards ranked fourth in the country.

As a group, Oklahoma State’s transfer portal class ranks No. 22 in the On3 Industry Team Transfer Portal Rankings. Morris’ hire marks a new era for the program following Mike Gundy’s departure mid-season.