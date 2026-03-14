Veteran NFL quarterback Josh Johnson signed with the Cincinnati Bengals, the team announced. With the one year deal, Johnson will return to Cincinnati, making it his third stint with the Bengals.

Johnson will turn 40 years old in May and has been well traveled throughout his pro career. He was a fifth round pick out of San Diego in 2008 by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most recently, Johnson served as a backup QB for the Washington Commanders last season. He’s previously played for the Bengals in 2013 and ’15 before returning to the franchise ahead of 2026.

Are you ready for Johnson’s full list of teams in his career? Alright, take a deep breath.

Johnson spent time with the Bucs, 49ers, Sacramento Mountain Lions of the original UFL, Browns, Bengals, 49ers (second stint), Bengals (second stint), Jets, Colts, Bills, Ravens, Giants, Texans, Raiders, San Diego Fleet of the AAF, Washington, Lions, L.A. Wildcats of the XFL, 49ers (third stint), Jets (second stint), Ravens (second stint), Broncos, 49ers (fourth stint), Ravens (third stint), Commanders (second stint), and now the Bengals for a third time.

As far as his NFL statistics are concerned, Johnson has 11 starts under his belt across 50 games total. He is 2-9 under center.

Overall, Johnson has 2,669 yards, 14 touchdown passes, 18 interceptions and a 58.7% completion percentage. He’s also run for two scores on the ground.

Recently, he appeared in the 2022 NFC Championship Game for the San Francisco 49ers, a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. After Brock Purdy was knocked out of the game with an elbow injury, Johnson had to fill in, going 7-of-13 for 74 yards and a lost fumble, until he was sent packing with an injury.

However, just six years ago, Johnson had a lot of success in the XFL, leading the league in passing in 2020. With Los Angeles, Johnson went 2-2 as a starter and threw for 1,092 yards, 11 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 60% completion percentage.

At San Diego, where he started 34 of 43 games, Johnson threw for 9,699 yards, 113 touchdowns, 15 interceptions and a 68% completion percentage. He was a runner in college too, running for 1,864 yards and 19 touchdowns.