Veteran Penn State DE Zuriah Fisher commits to transfer to USC

USC has beefed up its defensive line room once again, landing Penn State defensive end transfer Zuriah Fisher out of the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Fisher, a fifth-year redshirt senior, appeared in 11 games this season for the Nittany Lions and had his best statistical season yet. The 6-foot-3, 265-pounder totaled 19 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and a pair of sacks while also forcing a fumble.

“I think internally within our program, I think there is a lot of confidence that Fish has got a chance to have a big year,” former head coach James Franklin said of Fisher prior to this season. “He’s like one of those guys that I don’t think anybody’s talking about right now, outside of the program, based on just not seeing him recently, but there’s a lot of excitement internally, with our players, with our staff. I think those things are really apparent.”

That came after sitting out the 2024 campaign due to injury, giving him a medical redshirt that season. In 2023, Fisher played in all 13 of the team’s games, notching 16 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and three sacks. Prior to that, he appeared in 10 games over his first three seasons with PSU.

A member of the Class of 2020, he is expected to have one year of eligibility remaining with the Trojans. As a high schooler, Fisher was a four-star prospect and tabbed as the nation’s No. 320 overall recruit and No. 20 EDGE in his class.

Now, after finishing his sixth year at the college level this fall, he’ll look for a breakout opportunity in Los Angeles. The Trojans are expected to bring back their top three pass rushers in underclassmen Kameryn Crawford, Jide Abasiri and Braylan Shelby.

The young trio totaled 13.5 sacks last season, and USC also brings in one of the nation’s premier defensive end recruits in five-star Luke Wafle. With so much young talent, a veteran presence like Fisher could elevate the Trojans into one of the best pass-rushing groups in the country next year.