Video emerges of fan throwing beer at Purdue bench during road game at Nebraska

Seemingly out of nowhere, Pinnacle Bank Arena found itself alive late in the game vs. Purdue. Nebraska had mounted an incredible comeback, forcing overtime. In the final seconds of the extra five minutes, Nebraska had to go the final length of the court down one, looking to take the lead or win the game. Fred Hoiberg called a timeout to set up a play.

Well, one fan in the arena got a little too excited in the moment. Someone threw a beer toward the Boilermakers’ bench, with video emerging on Wednesday. You can see something flying through the air. A Purdue fan in attendance claims a Nebraska fan was the one who let the beer fly.

Moments later, Jamarques Lawrence slipped for a fatal turnover. The beer landed in the general direction of where Lawrence lost his balance. But at the same time, it is not clear that the spillage directly led to the incident. You can check out the full moment for yourself here.

BREAKING NEWS ON SLIPGATE:



Footage has been uncovered of a Nebraska fan launching a beer at Purdue's bench right where the slip occured.



— Mostly Hoops With Mark Titus & Co. (@MostlyHoopsShow) February 11, 2026

Moments later, Purdue sealed the victory with two free throws and a failed full-court pass from Nebraska. A much-needed victory for Matt Painter, getting his program back in the mix atop the Big Ten regular season title race. On the flip side, a tough one for Nebraska to swallow, even if they were down throughout most of the 45 minutes.

“I thought our effort was great,” Painter said postgame. “We did a pretty good job executing. We had a lot of really good looks that didn’t go down, especially in that second half. But our guys kept playing hard… Our guys played hard, they hung in there, kept getting rebounds.”

Nebraska will be back in its home arena on Saturday. The opponent will not be as tough, at least on paper. Northwestern comes to town, where the Huskers will be looking to bounce back in a big way. Three of the next four are in Lincoln before hitting the road for a West Coast trip in Los Angeles.

As for Purdue, they will continue to be road warriors. Iowa falls next on the schedule, a tricky trip on the Big Ten calendar every single year. A trio of tests will immediately follow, playing Michigan, Indiana, and Michigan State.

Hopefully, the court is able to stay dry in all of those games. Seeing a slip in the final seconds to ultimately decide a game is not what anybody wants to see.