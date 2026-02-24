On Monday, Miami head coach Mario Cristobal went viral for roasting Georgia‘s Kirby Smart and the SEC altogether at the annual Spurrier Awards in Gainesville, Florida. However, many people didn’t realize Smart took the first shot at Cristobal.

At the event, Georgia cornerback Ellis Johnson IV was named Football Writers Association of America Defensive Freshman of the Year. While joking about Johnson’s parents’ birthday celebrations, Smart snuck in a jab at Cristobal.

“They were talking about the 50th birthday party he got and the 50th birthday she got, and it wasn’t quite the same, mama wins out,” Smart said. “We probably sponsored that trip with all the NIL money we spent; that’s a good, safe bet. That’s OK, they deserve it.

“Mario is right behind them. If it was up to him, he would have paid a lot more NIL money. It came down to us, too, so I don’t like you being too close to Mario, you know what I’m saying. He’s still got another year left. You gotta be careful around Mario, sometimes he’ll take your players.”

Smart and Cristobal coached together at Alabama from 2013-15. When it was Cristobal’s turn to speak, he didn’t hesitate to snap back at his former colleague.

“It’s a great piece to watch what a player like Carson Beck can do with great coaching,” Cristobal said. “No, seriously, let’s give it up for Kirby Smart. If wasn’t for all his years of pre-NIL, we wouldn’t have NIL right now.

“… You gotta give a guy like Kirby credit. When you have all that time to sit at home watching us play on TV throughout the playoffs, when you don’t take care of business… You know, congratulations on the SEC, the championship, that’s awesome. We were 5-0 against the SEC, I don’t know what you were.”

In fairness, neither coach only took shots at the other. They also went after Florida, with legendary Gators head coach Steve Spurrier watching from only a few feet away. In fact, Smart approached Spurrier while speaking to involve the 80-year-old in his roast.

“Is your daughter a realtor?” Smart asked Spurrier. “Is she the best realtor in Gainesville? One of the best? OK, you’re (looking at Jon Sumrall) the fourth coach I’ve played since being at Georgia, so she’s getting a lot of money selling houses.

“She’s going through it! And, look, I have tremendous respect for this town. I had no idea how great a basketball town this really was.”