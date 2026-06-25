Vincenzo Joseph confident in Brad Dillon to take over for Pat Santoro at Lehigh

Former Penn State standout and two-time NCAA wrestling champion Vincenzo Joseph is confident in the new direction of Lehigh. A current assistant coach, who just received a promotion Thursday, expressed his confidence in new head coach Brad Dillon, a former Mountain Hawks star and All-American.

Dillon takes over for the retiring Pat Santoro, who stepped down Thursday. Joseph and fellow assistant coach Zach Rey were given promotions and the program will search for a fourth coach to round out the staff ahead of the new season.

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Joseph, who was a landmark hire in of itself, likes where Lehigh is going this coming year. He thanked Santoro for showing him the way and everything he contributed to the program.

“I would have to say that I learned a lot from Pat Santoro and developed a great bond with him in the year we spent together,” Joseph told On3. “I’ll forever value that time. He has set such a good foundation here at Lehigh that we intend on keeping, and Brad will be able to step in and hit the ground running.

“He is more than ready for this opportunity. We are looking to keep building and developing wrestlers and men here at Lehigh, and that our foundation and everything we represent stays the same.”

In 18 seasons under Santoro, Lehigh won six EIWA titles and finished in the top two 15 times. The Mountain Hawks won four consecutive team titles from 2018-2021 and are coming off back-to-back EIWA team championships, bringing their league-leading total to 40 titles.

A seven-time EIWA Coach of the Year, Santoro was named NWCA National Coach of the Year in 2018 after leading Lehigh to a 12-3 dual record and its first EIWA team title in 12 years. Not only that, Santoro coached two NCAA champions in Rey (2011 at heavyweight) and Darian Cruz (2017 at 125 pounds).

Dillon will take over beginning this coming season. He is Lehigh Class of 2004 and was a two-time All-American wrestler for the program.

“I am both honored and excited to lead Lehigh’s wrestling program,” Dillon said. “I would like to thank President Joseph Helble and Dean of Athletics Jeremy Gibson for this opportunity. I look forward to continuing the rich tradition of Lehigh wrestling as our student-athletes chase excellence in all aspects of their lives.

“I would also like to thank Pat for the incredible opportunities he provided me both as a student-athlete and as a coach. Having worked together for more than two decades, he has taught me how to create an environment where people feel valued and inspired to be their best selves on and off the mat. Pat is a truly exceptional coach, but more than that, he is the best human being I know. I simply could not have asked for a better coach, mentor, and friend.”