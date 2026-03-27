The jacked Florida fan who went viral during the NCAA Tournament’s first round is still cheering his Gators on in the Sweet 16 despite losing to Iowa last weekend in the Round of 32. Only, he’s doing it vicariously through the Iowa Hawkeyes‘ opponent, Nebraska.

Showing up Houston in a Jared Garcia Nebraska jersey, the viral fan shouted “Go Huskers!” as the two team do battle for a spot in the Elite Eight. It appears the two fanbases are aligning for one night only against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Florida Final Boss showed up in a Nebraska jersey to hate watch 😭#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/NeY8MoNMvH — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 27, 2026

Not everyone was okay with this, however. CBS Sports’ Bruce Pearl called out the viral fan during the halftime show between the Cornhuskers and Hawkeyes. He shook his head after the video was played in the studio.

“It isn’t right. Are you a Gator fan?” Pearl asked while doing the Gator chomp. “Or are you a Nebraska fan?”

It seems the vibe in Gainesville, at least by this fan’s account, is for anyone but Iowa to win moving forward. The Hawkeyes defeated the defending national champions 73-72 in the second round on Sunday.

Iowa’s Alvaro Folgueiras made the game-winning shot with four seconds left in regulation. Florida couldn’t get a shot up on its ensuing possession, ending the Gators season well short of its ultimate goal.

While the loss stings, it didn’t stop this fan from showing out against the team who ended his team’s season. With Florida coming into the tournament as a No. 1 seed, it wouldn’t have been unheard of for fans to purchase these tickets ahead of time and sell if their team doesn’t advance. Perhaps this was the case and he decided to go anyway — giving the Huskers an extra large voice from the stands.

The game appears to be coming down to the wire as the second half rages on. Fans can watch the end of this matchup live on TBS. The winner plays either Illinois or Houston in the second half.