Virginia defensive lineman Hunter Osborne plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Pete Nakos, Virginia defensive lineman Hunter Osborne plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. This will be the second consecutive offseason Osborne has put himself on the open market. If nothing else, another defensive lineman with potential is out there for teams to look at.

Osborne played in 13 games this past season for Virginia. He was a part of the defensive rotation that helped the Cavaliers reach the ACC Championship game. In total, there are 15 tackles, two tackles for a loss, and a sack on the stat sheet.

Wherever Osborne winds up will be his third school in as many years. As mentioned, the transfer portal process is nothing new for him. Alabama is where the career started, signing with the Crimson Tide out of high school. One year was spent under Nick Saban before playing for Kalen DeBoer. UVA’s Tony Elliott got the same amount of time with him before getting back in the portal.

Virginia’s official roster bio for Osborne listed him as a junior after three seasons. However, a redshirt did take place in 2023. At least two more years of eligibility are expected for Osborne at his next destination.

Osborne played high school football at Trussville (AL) Hewitt-Trussville, where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 175 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, a weighted average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies.

“Powerful, edge-setting defensive end who could grow into an interior defensive lineman down the line,” a scouting report from On3’s Charles Power said when Osborne was coming out of high school. “Measured at over 6-foot-3, 250 pounds prior to his senior season. Has good length for the position with a 6-foot-8.5 wing-span. Plays defensive end for one of the better talent-producing high school programs in Alabama. A naturally strong athlete who wins with power. Takes on and sheds blocks to make plays in the backfield.

“Shows the ability to beat double teams with a straight-line power rush. Totaled 10 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks as a junior. More of a power rusher and run defender than a speed pass rusher at this time. Can improve his first-step quickness and pass rush technique. Current skill set and body type point to his highest upside being as a 3-4 defensive end or potentially an interior defensive lineman, pending his ultimate size.”