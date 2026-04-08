Virginia head coach Tony Elliott signed a contract extension through the 2030 season, according to a release from the program. The Cavaliers just made the ACC Championship Game in 2025.

“I want to thank Carla and the administration for their support of this football program,” Elliott said in a release. “I also want to recognize that we are not in the position that we are without the loyalty of this staff and the buy-in from our scholar-athletes past and present. The commitment to football at the University of Virginia is real and palpable throughout our building. I’m proud of the foundation that we have laid and excited for what we can do together in the years to come.”

Elliott led Virginia to a school-record 11 wins in 2025, which included a 13-7 victory over Missouri in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl. That was the first bowl victory since 2018.

Virginia also went 7-1 in ACC play, claiming the top spot in the ACC regular season standings outright for the first time in program history. Elliott and crew clinched a berth in the ACC Championship game for the first time since 2019.

“We are extremely fortunate to have Tony Elliott continue to lead our football program,” Virginia AD Carla Williams said. “His commitment to the values of the University of Virginia and his commitment to developing the whole person through football have been a blessing.

“His vision of building the model program has never wavered, despite extraordinary adversity. The future is bright for UVA Football and we’re excited to continue this work together.”

After a decade on the Clemson staff, Elliott came over to Virginia in 2022 for his first head coaching gig. He is 22-26 overall, but after a breakout season in 2025, the school committed to him for the long haul as they look to contend for the ACC and the College Football Playoff.