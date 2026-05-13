Virginia lands commitment from Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya

Saint Louis transfer forward Kalu Anya has committed to Virginia, his agent CJ Ward of LIFT Sports Management told On3.

The 6-foot-8 senior redshirted this season, but averaged 6.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game during the 2024-25 season, leading SLU in rebounding and finishing third in the A-10 in rebounds per game. He recorded three double-doubles on the season and grabbed double-digit rebounds in 10 games.

Anya began his career at Brown, where he played two seasons. He averaged 8.2 points and 6.2 rebounds per game as a freshman, followed by 9.6 points and 7.4 rebounds per game as a sophomore.

He becomes Virginia’s third transfer addition this offseason, joining Arkansas State guard Christian Harmon (12.8 PPG) and UC Irvine guard Jurian Dixon (15.9 PPG).

It was a very successful first year for Ryan Odom in Charlottesville. The Cavaliers won 30 games, finished second in the ACC, and made the NCAA Tournament before falling to Tennessee in the second round.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.