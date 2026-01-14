According to On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Virginia has landed a commitment out of the NCAA transfer portal from quarterback Eli Holstein. The last two seasons for Holstein have been spent a little further north with the Pittsburgh Panthers. He will be staying in the ACC but opts to play for head coach Tony Elliott.

