Less than two years after his retirement from the game, former Virginia head coach Tony Bennett was honored on Saturday with the renaming of JPJ Court in his honor. Tony Bennett Court was unveiled with his signature on the right side of the floor.

Bennett was on-hand to see the unveiling, and he revealed that all of the players who ever played for him at UVA have their names within the signature. Some of those names include Mamadi Diakite, Joe Harris, Kyle Guy and Ty Jerome, to name a few. A tribute video went along with the ceremony, which included the laying of the new floor below:

https://twitter.com/UVAMensHoops/status/2025283641488580691?s=20

“This is overwhelming,” Bennet told the crowd ahead of tip-off. “My heart is full. I’m overwhelmed by this. I pray that this program and how we did it was a bright light for all of you.”

Bennett’s enshrinement goes along with his name being hung from the rafters with his name and the years he spent there — 2009-2024 — on a traditional UVA orange background. The national championship-winning head coach went 364-136 in 15 seasons at Virginia.

Current Virginia head coach Ryan Odom presented Bennett with a painting that included Bennett and his father. The painting was done by artist Kyan Patel, who is a student at Wake Forest.

From one coach’s son to another: Ryan Odom presents Tony Bennett with a painting by Kyan Patel of Bennett and his dad, Dick. #UVA pic.twitter.com/cnjZDY55ne — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) February 21, 2026

Several players were in attendance for their former head coach’s unveiling, including Malcolm Brogdon, Joe Harris, Jay Huff, Anthony Gill, and London Perrantes. Craig Littlepage, the former UVA AD who hired Bennett, was also there to celebrate his tenure.

During his time at Virginia, Bennett finished as a one-time national championship-winning head coach in 10 tournament appearances. He won ACC Coach of the Year honors four times, won two ACC tournaments and claimed six ACC regular season championships.

Bennett’s time at Virginia ended in Oct. 2024 when he retired weeks before the start of the regular season. The Cavaliers would go on to finish the season 15-17 under Ron Sanchez. UVA pivoted by hiring Odom this offseason and has led Bennett’s former program to a 23-3 record.

Virginia came in as the No. 16 overall seed during the initial top 16 seeds, just over three weeks ahead of Selection Sunday. That gives the Hoos a four-seed if the NCAA Tournament bracket were set today.