Virginia Tech hires program legend Ty Walz as new assistant wrestling coach

Virginia Tech announced the hiring of program great Ty Walz as an assistant wrestling coach Monday. The former heavyweight was a three-time All-American for the Hokies.

“I am honored to be coming home to my alma mater as an Assistant Coach,” Walz said in a statement. “This opportunity is an answered prayer for my family and me. I am returning to a much different team than the one I departed from three years ago.

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“The expectations and momentum surrounding this program are at an all-time high. I am prepared to pour every ounce of myself into helping the young men in this program reach their highest potential. Go Hokies. This IS Home.”

Walz spent the last three years on the Brown wrestling staff, helping recruit studs like Andrew Reall and Alex Semenenko. Both were unranked recruits out of high school and Walz guided Reall to an Ivy League title and 2026 NCAA Championship Blood Round finish, and a tied program best 37-6 season record. In addition, he coached Semeneko to an Ivy League finals appearance, an NCAA Championship berth, and finishing the season in the 10 in total pins list across the NCAA twice.

“We should all be excited about Ty and his family returning to Blacksburg,” Virginia Tech head coach Tony Robie said. “Ty’s success on the mat as a Hokie was built on work ethic, perseverance, and toughness.

“He played a major role in helping elevate Virginia Tech Wrestling during his time as an athlete here. After gaining valuable experience as a recruiter and coach at Brown over the past several years, I’m confident his influence will help accelerate the upward trajectory of our program.”

Walz was on the Virginia Tech staff prior to leaving for Brown. He helped guide 197 pounder Jared Haught to an NCAA finals appearance. Haught was only the second finalist in program history at the time.

While an athlete with the Hokies, Walz became the only three-time All-American heavyweight in program history. He won an ACC title as an individual and was part of the only trophy team, a 4th place finish, at the 2016 NCAA Wrestling Championships.

Walz was the latest addition to a revamped Hokies’ staff. They also welcomed Nebraska great James Green back to Blacksburg, where Green will also serve as an assistant coach and resident athlete as he continues his World and Olympic pursuits.

Over the course of his career, Green finished seventh twice and third twice with the Huskers. Once he reached the professional level, he represented the United States at 70 KG from 2015-21. He was a Bronze and Silver Medalist at the World Championships in 2015 and ’17.

Right after coming out of retirement, Green managed to make the 2024 World Team at 70 KG and compete at the World Championships in Albania.