Virginia Tech receiver Cameron Seldon has signed with South Florida, according to a report from On3’s Pete Nakos. He spent just one year with the Hokies.

Before he joined Virginia Tech, Seldon spent two years at Tennessee. He has played multiple positions in college, including running back and wide receiver.

As a first-year college player in 2023, Cameron Seldon appeared in 13 games at Tennessee as a reserve running back. He tallied 25 carries for 106 yards on the season.

He was a little less involved in 2024 with the Volunteers, though his statistal production closely matched his freshman year. He played in just six games, tallying 23 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown. From there, he opted to transfer to Virginia Tech.

While with the Hokies, Cameron Seldon played in 11 games, making three starts. He switched to receiver, where he logged 23 catches for 165 yards and two touchdowns. He also recorded seven rushes for 28 yards.

In addition to his work as a running back and a receiver, Seldon also did some spot duty returning kicks. He has one career punt return for a loss of three yards, as well as 10 kickoff returns for 167 yards.

Prior to enrolling at Tennessee, Cameron Seldon was ranked as a four-star prospect and the No. 141 overall recruit in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. He also checked in as the No. 4 athlete in his class and the No. 3 overall player from the state of Virginia, hailing from Heathsville (VA) Northumberland.

Cameron Seldon joins Michael Van Buren at USF

Cameron Seldon isn’t the only player with former SEC ties to join USF this offseason. Former LSU Tigers quarterback Michael Van Buren has committed to play for the USF Bulls, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett. USF is not too far removed from hiring Brian Hartline to be the program’s next head coach. Now, the Bulls appear to have their quarterback, and one with plenty of experience already under his belt.

Van Buren spent just one season in Baton Rouge. Originally, the plan was to spend the 2025 campaign serving as the backup to Garrett Nussmeier. Things changed, though. Nussmeier went through injuries and coaching changes meant the Tigers looked a whole lot different in the back-half of the year.

LSU wound up sending Van Buren out there in seven games. In those, he threw for 1,010 yards on 151 attempts, while completing 62.3% of throws. Eight touchdowns were added and just two interceptions, making for a decent showing considering the situation. Van Buren started the last four games, including the Texas Bowl vs. Houston. Two wins and two losses are now on his record.

On3’s Griffin McVeigh also contributed to this report.