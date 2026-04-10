Virginia Tech transfer forward Antonio Dorn has committed to Wake Forest, DraftExpress’ Jonathan Givony reported. He made five starts for the Hokies in 2025-26

Dorn appeared in 24 games this past season for Virginia Tech, including the five starts. He averaged 2.6 points and 1.8 rebounds during that time while averaging 8.5 minutes per game.

Prior to his arrival at Virginia Tech, Dorn spent two seasons playing in Gemany’s second division with Bozic Estriche Knights Kirchheim. He will have two years of eligibility remaining as he heads to Wake Forest.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Antonio Dorn put up one of his best games of the season in the ACC Tournament against Wake Forest. He scored eight points and pulled down seven rebounds in Virginia Tech’s overtime loss to the Demon Deacons. He also added three assists and two blocks in the effort.

Dorn is the first known transfer addition for Wake Forest through the early part of the transfer portal cycle. The Demon Deacons are going to have a new look in 2026-27, though, with multiple players hitting the open market this week.

As of Friday night, nine Wake Forest players entered the portal. That group includes guard Juke Harris, who currently sits as the No. 3 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings. He led the team with 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game this past year as a sophomore.

Wake Forest went 18-17 overall this past year, including a 7-11 mark in ACC play. The Demon Deacons later received an invitation to the NIT, where they fell to Illinois State in the second round after taking down Navy in the opener.

There were questions during the year about whether Wake Forest could move on from head coach Steve Forbes. However, late in the season, The Field of 68’s Jeff Goodman reported the Demon Deacons were retaining him as head coach.

Forbes has a 110-82 overall record since taking over at Wake Forest in 2020, including a 57-59 mark in ACC play. Although the Demon Deacons have made three trips to the NIT, they have not been to the NCAA Tournament under his watch.