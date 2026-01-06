Former Virginia defensive lineman Hunter Osborne has committed to Arkansas, via the NCAA Transfer Portal. Osborne spent this past season at Virginia after spending 2023 and 2024 seasons at Alabama.

In his lone campaign with the Cavaliers, Osborne appeared in all 14 of the team’s games. He recorded 15 tackles and a sack. Osborne appeared in four games at Alabama in 2024 as a redshirt freshman. He didn’t see any action during his true freshman season with the Crimson Tide.

Hunter Osborne played high school football at Hewitt-Trussville (AL), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 175 overall player and No. 18 defensive lineman in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

At the time of his commitment to Arkansas, Osborne was the No. 52 defensive lineman in On3’s 2026 Transfer Portal Player Rankings. Osborne visited Arkansas on Sunday and Monday. He spoke highly of new Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield.

“Coach Silverfield is doing good things over there with the program,” Osborne said. “Bringing in the right people and looking to bring in the right players. It was blessing that I got to go visit. It’s exciting. It definitely gives me something to think about.

“… [Silverfield] made me feel like I was at home. Very welcoming. He definitely made me feel like this is place I can thrive in and produce and be successful at.”

Arkansas hired Silverfield on Nov. 30 to replace former HC Sam Pittman. Silverfield spent seven seasons at the helm of Memphis.

He led the Tigers to a 50-25 overall record and a 27-21 mark in conference play. For much of this past season, Memphis in contention for the College Football Playoff Group-of-Five bid.

However, the Tigers tumbled in the final stretch of the regular season, losing their final three games. Silverfield is excited to build a winning tradition at Arkansas.

“This is a state not built on shortcuts or flash. It is built on early mornings, people that don’t make excuses and communities that fight for each other,” Silverfield said at his introductory press conference. “From Frank Broyles’ national championship team to the 1964 squad that set the standard, from Darren McFadden electrifying fans to Woo Pig Sooie throughout the Ozarks.

“This program is built on pride, resilience and toughness, and it’s time to bring it all back. … How do we earn it? How do we win an SEC championship, or championships? How do we win a national title? We have to earn it. We have to empty the tank. We have to attack the work.”

