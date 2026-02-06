Virginia wide receiver Jahmal Edrine is no longer enrolled at the school after he was arrested on rape and abduction charges, UVA confirmed in a statement. Edrine was arrested Thursday, according to CVille Right Now.

Edrine’s arrest came after an investigation began Aug. 25, according to CVille News Now. The Albemarle County Police Department were looking into an incident in which a victim reported an assault the day before. Edrine is facing one charge of rape and one charge of abduction.

In a statement, Virginia said it is aware of the situation. Though it did not directly address Edrine’s alleged involvement, the school said he is not enrolled at the present time.

“The University is aware of this matter,” UVA said in a statement. “While the University is prohibited by federal student privacy law from commenting on specific cases, we can confirm that this individual is not currently enrolled at the University. Albemarle County Police are continuing their investigation into this matter and the University will cooperate fully with that investigation.”

Edrine played in 14 games this past season at Virginia after transferring from Purdue. He totaled 46 receptions for 564 yards and a touchdown as UVA made an ACC Championship appearance. That includes the bowl game, when he had four catches for 38 yards against Missouri.

Prior to his arrival at Virginia, Edrine spent two years at Purdue, though he missed the 2023 season due to injury. He then played in 10 games with the Boilermakers in 2024, totaling 23 catches for 365 yards and two touchdowns.

Edrine began his college career at Florida Atlantic in 2021, where he preserved a redshirt as a freshman. In 2022, he had career-highs with 570 yards and six touchdowns across 11 games, including nine starts.

Virginia previously announced Jahmal Edrine would be back for the 2026 season – his final year of eligibility. That tweet has since been deleted.

Virginia went 10-2 during the regular season to secure a spot in the ACC title game, but fell to Duke in overtime. The Cavaliers still headed to the Gator Bowl, where they took down Mizzou 13-7 to complete an 11-3 season.