WAC files suit vs. Utah Valley University for 'obligated exit fee' to Big West

The WAC filed a suit against Utah Valley University for its contractually obligated exit fee to the Big West, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. It’s in the amount of $1,000,000.

“NEWS: The WAC has filed suit against Utah Valley University ‘to pay a contractually obligated exit fee in the amount of $1,000,000.00,’ which the lawsuit says Utah Valley has refused to pay,” Thamel wrote on Twitter/X. “Utah Valley is headed to the Big West effective July 1 of 2026.

“The suit was filed Feb. 2 in district court in Tarrant County in Texas. Per the suit: ‘UVU did not comply and failed to make the required exit fee payment, which rendered UVU a member institution not in good standing. As a result, among other consequences, UVU is not permitted to participate in conference championship events, NCAA championship events, and/or appear on Conference-sponsored television, radio, or other media packages.'”

Back on June 4, 2025, Utah Valley announced their intentions to move to the Big West as a full member, beginning with the 2026-27 academic year. But, the WAC won’t let them go without a heft fee.

“We are honored to join The Big West and begin an exciting new chapter in UVU Athletics,” UVU President Dr. Astrid S. Tuminez said last June. “This move reflects the progress we’ve made across our programs and the growing reputation of our university. One of the most enjoyable parts of my presidency has been watching our student-athletes compete, learn, and grow, often punching above their weight. I am confident that we will continue to thrive in The Big West. The future looks bright.”

Utha Valley will officially join The Big West on July 1, 2026. They join a lineup that includes Cal Poly, Cal State Bakersfield, Cal State Fullerton, Long Beach State, CSUN, UC Irvine, UC Riverside, UC San Diego, UC Santa Barbara, and California Baptist.

“This is a transformative opportunity for our department,” Utah Valley athletic direct Dr. Jared Sumsion said. “The invitation to join The Big West is a culmination of UVU’s expansive growth and athletic success. As a young NCAA Division I program, we are proud to partner with well-established institutions with significant histories of success. The Big West is an elite conference that reflects the academic, athletic, and geographic profile we’ve worked hard to build. We are thrilled to align with its membership and to bring the Big West to the Utah mountains.”