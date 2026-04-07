Wake Forest guard Myles Colvin plans to enter NCAA transfer portal

According to On3’s Joe Tipton, Wake Forest guard Myles Colvin plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Colvin spent just one season in the program after beginning his career at Purdue. Now, he will get on the open market once again.

Colvin played in 35 games this season for Wake Forest, routinely finding himself in the starting lineup. Just over 27 minutes were given to Colvin by head coach Steve Forbes every time out there. Production followed, averaging 11.6 points while shooting 40.3% from the field and 36% from three. He also added 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Two performances stand out more than others for Colvin. Dec. 14 saw him drop 33 points on Queens thanks to seven made three-pointers. A nearly identical stat line was put up two months later, just against a much tougher opponent. Syracuse watched Colvin go for 32 points, also with seven makes from deep. He had the exact same eight rebounds and three assists in both.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.