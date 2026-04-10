Former Wake Forest guard Myles Colvin has committed to Cincinnati via the NCAA Transfer Portal. He has one season of eligibility remaining.

Colvin made 35 appearances and 24 starts for the Demon Deacons this past season. He averaged 11.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 40.3% from the field and 36.0% from beyond the arc.

Colvin scored 30 points in two separate games this past season. Most notably, the 6-foot-5 standout exploded for 33 points in a win over Queens. For his efforts, he was named the ACC Player of the Week and Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week.

Colvin transferred to Wake Forest last offseason after spending two seasons at Purdue. He amassed 67 appearances and eight starts for the Boilermakers.

Myles Colvin played high school basketball at Heritage Christian School (IN), where he was a four-star prospect. He was the No. 77 overall player and No. 18 shooting guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Colvin is the second player Cincinnati has landed in the transfer portal this offseason. The Bearcats have lost four players to the transfer portal since the end of their season.

After firing Wes Miller in March, Cincinnati hired Jerrod Calhoun to be its next head coach. Calhoun was Utah State‘s head coach for the past two seasons. He led the Aggies to a combined 55-15 overall record and back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances.

Utah State advanced to the Round of 32 this past season after defeating Villanova in the first round of the tournament. Now, Calhoun hopes to bring his winning tradition to Cincinnati.

“The University of Cincinnati deserves a winner in men’s basketball,” Calhoun said at his introductory press conference. “This city deserves to be rocking and rolling again. People need to fear us in the state of Ohio.

“It’s the best basketball job in the state of Ohio. I think it truly is. Our players will understand what it means to put the Bearcat uniform on. One thing is going to be certain: when they put the Bearcat uniform on, they’re going to make this city proud.”

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.