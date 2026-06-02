Walden Grove (Ariz.) name Arizona walk-on Jackson Francois as head coach

Former Arizona Wildcats walk-on and combo guard Jackson Francois is becoming the new head coach of Sahuarita Walden Grove (Ariz.) at just 21 years old, according to a recent report from Tucson.com reporter Greg Hansen.

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The local reporter announced Francois’s appointment today; however, the former Wildcats walk-on shared the news himself on social media last week, announcing himself as the youngest varsity basketball coach in Arizona history.

“Jackson Francois will be a busy young man. He has also accepted a one-year MBA to study in the UA’s Eller College of Business next year. He spent last summer working as an intern for CAA Sports in Nashville, working for Jimmy Sexton.” Hansen revealed in his report.

Francois was an unranked prospect coming out of Las Vegas, Bishop Gorman (Nev.) During his time there, the former Arizona walk-on helped lead the Gaels to a 5A state championship final, where they were ultimately defeated by Las Vegas Liberty. (Nev.) However, they also finished the season with a 30-1 record, as the first overall-ranked team in the state.

During his time as a walk-on at both Missouri and Arizona, the son of athletic director Desireé Reed-Francois was mostly credited for his academic performance. He was named to the Big 12 Winter All-Academic Team in his senior year.

Becoming the youngest varsity head coach in Arizona state history, Francois inherits a roster that finished dead last in the 4A Kino region with a 2-6 regional record, failing to make the 4A state playoffs. With most of his varsity squad graduating, the most veteran presence currently left on the team is unranked class of 2027 prospect Michael Vaca.

More about Walden Grove High School

Established in 2011, Walden Grove High School (WGHS) is the newest high school in the Sahuarita Unified School District #30, located at 15510 S. Sahuarita Park Rd, Sahuarita, Arizona. Serving approximately 1,131 students, WGHS offers a comprehensive education for grades 9 through 12. The school is recognized for creating a safe and engaging environment where students can excel academically, athletically, and socially. With a strong sense of community, WGHS provides numerous opportunities for students to give back to the local area, fostering pride and ownership among all stakeholders.