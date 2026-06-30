Walter Camp releases 2026 Preseason All-American teams

The Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its 2026 preseason All-American first- and second-team units Tuesday ahead of the upcoming college football season. Walter Camp has produced the nation’s longest-running college football All-American team, dating back to 1989.

This year’s preseason All-American team includes players from 28 different school and seven total conferences, including independents. The SEC is the most-represented conference with 12 schools and 21 players, followed by the Big Ten (seven schools, 16 players) and the Big 12 (four schools, four players).

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Potential preseason No. 1 Texas is the most-represented team with five total All-Americans, including superstar quarterback Arch Manning, left tackle Trevor Goosby, pass rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles on the first-team. Defending national champion Indiana and 2025 national semifinalist Oregon each have four All-Americans.

Walter Camp’s preseason teams also include eight players that made its 2025 end-of-season All-American teams, led by Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is now a three-time All-American. Missouri running back Ahmed Hardy and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore were also both 2025 first-team All-Americans.

Check out Walter Camp’s full 2026 preseason All-American team below:

First-Team Offense

QB: Arch Manning (Texas)

RB: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)*

WR: Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)*

TE: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)

OL: Carter Smith (Indiana)#, Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)

C: Kade Pieper (Iowa)

PK: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)#

First-Team Defense

DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)

LB: Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)

DB: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)*, Brandon Finney Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)

P: Palmer Williams (Baylor)

KR: Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)

Second-Team Offense

QB: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)#

RB: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)#

WR: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)

TE: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)

OL: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)

C: Drew Bobo (Georgia)

PK: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)

Second-Team Defense

DL: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)#

LB: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)

DB: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)

P: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)

KR: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)

* – 2025 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection

# – 2025 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection