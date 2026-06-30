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Walter Camp releases 2026 Preseason All-American teams
The Walter Camp Football Foundation unveiled its 2026 preseason All-American first- and second-team units Tuesday ahead of the upcoming college football season. Walter Camp has produced the nation’s longest-running college football All-American team, dating back to 1989.
This year’s preseason All-American team includes players from 28 different school and seven total conferences, including independents. The SEC is the most-represented conference with 12 schools and 21 players, followed by the Big Ten (seven schools, 16 players) and the Big 12 (four schools, four players).
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Potential preseason No. 1 Texas is the most-represented team with five total All-Americans, including superstar quarterback Arch Manning, left tackle Trevor Goosby, pass rusher Colin Simmons and linebacker Rasheem Biles on the first-team. Defending national champion Indiana and 2025 national semifinalist Oregon each have four All-Americans.
Walter Camp’s preseason teams also include eight players that made its 2025 end-of-season All-American teams, led by Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith, who is now a three-time All-American. Missouri running back Ahmed Hardy and Notre Dame cornerback Leonard Moore were also both 2025 first-team All-Americans.
Check out Walter Camp’s full 2026 preseason All-American team below:
First-Team Offense
QB: Arch Manning (Texas)
RB: Kewan Lacy (Ole Miss), Ahmad Hardy (Missouri)*
WR: Malachi Toney (Miami), Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State)*
TE: Trey’Dez Green (LSU)
OL: Carter Smith (Indiana)#, Trevor Goosby (Texas), Austin Siereveld (Ohio State), Anthonie Knapp (Notre Dame)
C: Kade Pieper (Iowa)
PK: Tate Sandell (Oklahoma)#
First-Team Defense
DL: Dylan Stewart (South Carolina), Colin Simmons (Texas), Tyrique Tucker (Indiana), Teitum Tuioti (Oregon)
LB: Xavier Atkins (Auburn), Sammy Brown (Clemson), Rasheem Biles (Texas)
DB: Kelley Jones (Mississippi State), Leonard Moore (Notre Dame)*, Brandon Finney Jr. (Oregon), KJ Bolden (Georgia)
P: Palmer Williams (Baylor)
KR: Da’Realyst Clark (Kent State)
Second-Team Offense
QB: Julian Sayin (Ohio State)#
RB: Cam Cook (West Virginia), Caleb Hawkins (Oklahoma State)#
WR: Cam Coleman (Texas), KJ Duff (Rutgers)
TE: Jamari Johnson (Oregon)
OL: Evan Tengesdahl (Cincinnati), Wendell Moe Jr. (Tennessee), Jordan Seaton (LSU), Andrew Sprague (Michigan)
C: Drew Bobo (Georgia)
PK: Lucas Carneiro (Ole Miss)
Second-Team Defense
DL: A’Mauri Washington (Oregon), Anthony Smith (Minnesota), David Stone (Oklahoma), John Henry Daley (Michigan)#
LB: Rolijah Hardy (Indiana), Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asu (Notre Dame), Isaiah Jones (Indiana)
DB: Bray Hubbard (Alabama), Ellis Robinson IV (Georgia), Marcus Ratcliffe (Texas A&M), Bryce Fitzgerald (Miami)
P: Evan Crenshaw (Troy)
KR: Chauncy Cobb (Arkansas State)
* – 2025 First Team Walter Camp All-America selection
# – 2025 Second Team Walter Camp All-America selection