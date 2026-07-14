Warde Manuel opens up on Michigan future, response to 'near future' statement

Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel discussed his uncertain future Tuesday during an hour-long interview with The Michigan Insider‘s Sam Webb. Manuel’s job status is believed to be a topic of discussion during a scheduled university Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, the same day the results of an independent investigation into the Wolverines’ athletic department are expected to be released.

Manuel also addressed the independent investigation commissioned by Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block back in November, ahead of Michigan’s for-cause firing of now-former head football coach Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10 after an inappropriate relationship with a female subordinate was confirmed. The price tag for the Jenner & Block investigation reportedly exceeded $11.5 million at its conclusion in late April, according to The Detroit News.

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“I have not seen the report, and I’ll leave it up to the president to determine whenever he’ll release whatever he’ll release about the Jenner & Block report, but I have not see it,” Manuel told Webb, before explaining the particular wording of his statement to Yahoo! Sports‘ Ross Dellenger on Monday, where the longtime Michigan AD said “there are no plans for me not to continue to be the athletic director for the near future.”

“The statement I made yesterday, when I was contacted by (Dellenger), was simply a reaction to calm things down. Like, don’t believe everything that’s out there in the world about what people say,” Manuel continued. “I don’t know what the future holds. The feedback I got was people were stuck on the word ‘near future,’ because I don’t know what’s going to change and what’s going to happen. … Listen, it could happen, I don’t know what the future is going to be. As it relates to how soon or when, I have four more years left on my contract. I’d like to live a longer life, (so) four years is near, (and) it’s the future.”

The 58-year-old Manuel, a former Wolverines defensive tackle in the late 1980s who took over as the program’s athletic director in 2016, has come under intense scrutiny in recent years amid multiple scandals surrounding Michigan athletics. That includes the circumstances around Moore’s dismissal as well as the notorious 2023 sign-stealing scandal involving former football staffer Connor Stalions that resulted in severe NCAA sanctions, including 10-year show-cause orders for both Stalions and former head football coach Jim Harbaugh.

Give that speculation, Manuel admitted there have been “conversations” with the university administration regarding his future with the program when directly asked about online reports about ongoing buyout conversations by Webb.

“I’ve had several conversations over the last six or seven months about the future and things that have happened, and different opportunities and different ways things could go. There’s no doubt about it, I’m not going to hide from that conversation that occurs,” Manuel told Webb. “But as it relates to where things are going to go, I’m not 100-percent certain yet. Part of this is those conversations happen or are discussed along the way. It’s not taken away from me doing my job and what I have to do to help us drive success. How all those conversations come together and whether it’s going to be announced or all that, I can’t predict that.”