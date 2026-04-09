Washington forward Christian Nitu has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per On3’s Pete Nakos. Nitu didn’t see any action for the Huskies this past season.

Nitu transferred to Washington last offseason after spending his freshman year at Florida State, where he made 22 appearances. The 6-foot-11 forward averaged 1.9 points and 1.3 rebounds in 6.8 minutes per game for the Seminoles.

Christian Nitu played high school basketball at Fort Erie International Academy in Toronto. He was a three-star prospect. Specifically, Nitu was the No. 263 overall player and No. 64 power forward in the 2024 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.

Nitu is the fourth Washington player who has entered the transfer portal this offseason. Most notably, Huskies starting point guard Zoom Diallo entered the transfer portal earlier this week.

Diallo appeared in all 33 of Washington’s games in the 2025-26 season. He logged 29 starts. Diallo averaged 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game, while shooting 48.9% from the field and 31.5% from beyond the arc.

As a true freshman in the 2024-25 campaign, Diallo averaged 11.1 points per contest. While Diallo wasn’t a marksman from deep this past season, he showed significant improvement from his freshman year when he shot 18.2% from downtown. Diallo released a heartfelt statement, along with his transfer announcement.

“Growing up, it was always a dream of mine to play for UW. Being able to wear ‘Washington’ across my chest is something I’ll never take for granted,” Diallo wrote. “I want to thank the University of Washington for the opportunity. I’m thankful for all the memories and relationships I built during my time here. I especially appreciate Coach Sprinkle for believing in me and helping me grow on and off the court.”

Next season will be head coach Danny Sprinkle‘s third at Washington. The Huskies posted a 16-17 overall record this past season, an improvement from the team’s 13-17 mark in Sprinkle’s debut campaign at the helm. Now, Washington will aim to take another step in the right direction.

The NCAA Transfer Portal officially opened on April 7 and closes on April 21. The new 15-day window was enacted following a recommendation by the men’s basketball oversight committee. Athletes don’t have to commit to a new school by the April 21 deadline.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.