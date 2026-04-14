Washington forward Hannes Steinbach will declare for the 2026 NBA Draft, according to a report from Draft Express’ Jonathan Givony. He spent just one year with the Huskies.

Steinbach appeared in and started 30 games for Washington this season. In doing so, he earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the league’s coaches and media.

He also earned an All-Freshman Team nod. Meanwhile, the Associated Press tabbed him a second-team All-Big Ten honoree.

Hannes Steinbach averaged 18.5 points and 11.8 rebounds per game, one of the most productive big men in the country. He also showed range out to the 3-point line.

In fact, Steinbach shot 34.0% from 3-point range. He did so on 53 total shots on the season, proving he could stretch out a defense.

He had some absolutely monster games during the season, too. In fact, his last game was a stat-stuffing exhibit. He logged 25 points, 16 rebounds, three blocks, two assists and a steal in a Big Ten Tournament and season-ending loss to Wisconsin.

Hannes Steinbach even recorded a 20-20 game during the season. He pulled down 24 rebounds while scoring 22 points in a game against USC on March 4.

At 6 foot 11, he projects as a potential versatile frontcourt player at the next level. Of course, he’ll still have time to make a decision going forward.

The early entry deadline for the NBA Draft is at 11:59 p.m. ET on April 24. Hannes Steinbach is obviously in well ahead of that deadline. But what other NBA Draft dates are of note?

June 13 at 5 p.m. ET is the deadline for an early entry player to withdraw from the 2026 NBA Draft. However, the NCAA deadline to withdraw while retaining eligibility is actually a little earlier, at 11:59 p.m. ET on May 27.

The NBA Draft itself is set to take place on June 23 at 8 p.m. ET. The first round will be held then, with the second round to follow at 8 p.m. ET on June 24.