Washington lands another 4-star WR in Dontay Tyson

For the second time this week, and the third time in this class, Washington has landed a four-star receiver.

This time it was Peoria (Ariz.) receiver Dontay Tyson, who took an official to Montlake last week.

Tyson announced his commitment to the Huskies moments ago.

And the coaches, who had been pushing for him for a while, were a big reason they landed Tyson.

“The coaching staff is amazing,” said Tyson. “And they are not scared to play freshmen.”

After his official visit last weekend, Tyson felt he found his home.

“The environment Is great,” said Tyson. “A good vibe mixed with a real family atmosphere. Coach (Jedd) Fisch runs things like a pro franchise, but the team is still super close-knit.”

Tyson said Fisch and receivers coach Kevin Cummings, who ran point on Tyson’s recruitment, develop like he wants to be developed.

“Coach Fisch is sharp as it gets, his NFL background shows in everything,” said Tyson. “Coach KC brings amazing energy and is a master developer with receivers. I love their vision.”

With his commitment to the Huskies, he becomes the fourth prospect from Arizona to pick Washington in this class, joining Goodyear (Ariz.) Desert Edge teammates Zerek Sidney and Blake Roskopf and Phoenix (Ariz.) O’Connor running back Jeremy Adeyanju.

Tyson is the nation’s No. 48 receiver prospect according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, an equally weighted average that utilizes all three major recruiting services.