Less than a week before announcing his intention to enter the transfer portal, Demond Williams signed a new deal at Washington, On3’s Pete Nakos reported. UW plans to enforce the deal.

Terms of Williams’ deal at Washington have not been disclosed. He is coming off a strong season with the Huskies under Jedd Fisch and was expected to be a key part of the offense once again in 2026.

SUBSCRIBE to the On3 NIL and Sports Business Newsletter

Sources emphasized to On3 that Williams is under contract at Washington. The Huskies also expect him to be their quarterback in 2026, and the school was set to make him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

Sources have emphasized to @On3sports tonight that Demond Williams is under contract at Washington, and the Huskies expect him to be their quarterback in 2026.



UW was set to make him one of college football's highest-paid QBs.https://t.co/hBgY6OP1uW https://t.co/SxN9NzK763 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos) January 7, 2026

Yahoo! Sports’ Ross Dellenger added Washington has been in contact with the Big Ten about the situation. The conference drafts rev-share contracts for its league members, and UW described Williams’ deal as a binding agreement with the school.

Dellenger added Washington officials suspect another school contacted Williams after he signed his new deal. The school also plans to submit evidence of tampering.

It’s worth noting the Big Ten backed Wisconsin last year when former Badgers defender Xavier Lucas withdrew from the university and enrolled at Miami. Lucas did not enter the transfer portal, but Wisconsin said he signed a two-year NIL agreement, and the school said it would enforce the deal. Dellenger reported the language in Williams’ deal is the same template Wisconsin used with Lucas’ contract.

Lucas alleged Wisconsin would not enter his name into the portal after he notified the school of his intention to transfer. He later took legal action, bringing on attorney Darren Heitner to represent him, and Wisconsin sued Miami over his departure while alleging the Hurricanes tampered. UM filed a motion to dismiss that suit last year, and the lawsuit is ongoing.

Demond Williams: ‘I have to do what is best for me and my future’

Demond Williams put together a standout sophomore season at Washington after taking over as starting quarterback. He threw for 3,065 yards and 25 touchdowns, to eight interceptions, while adding 611 rushing yards and six touchdowns on the ground.

In his announcement Tuesday night, Williams confirmed his intention to enter the transfer portal, and On3 reported he is expected to have a do not contact tag. He also said the decision was what he thought was best for his future.

“First, I want to thank everyone in the Washington program for everything they have done for me,” Williams wrote. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Husky Nation. … I have to do what is best for me and my future. After much thought and prayer, I will be entering the transfer portal.”