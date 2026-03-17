According to On3’s Pete Nakos, the Washington Huskies have signed former Troy running back Trey Cooley. This is the third time Cooley has gone through the NCAA transfer portal process, making Washington school No. 4. Head coach Jedd Fisch makes a late addition to the roster, hoping Cooley can produce this season.

Cooley was set to play his final season of college football at Troy. However, an injury wound up sidelining him for the entirety of the campaign. Considered a redshirt senior at the time, Cooley went through the process of receiving a medical redshirt. Now, it appears as if a sixth season in the sport will take place.

Before Troy, Georgia Tech was where Cooley considered home. Not much action is on the resume for the 2024 season, only playing in three games and receiving the necessary redshirt. All of his statistics came during an ACC tilt against the Miami Hurricanes, going for 26 yards on six carries. Cooley added a catch and four yards in the same game.

The year before is when Cooley made his mark as a Yellow Jacket. His 274 rushing yards were good enough for fourth on the team. Three rushing touchdowns are included in the tally as well. Through the air, Cooley caught 11 passes for 112 yards and another score. Georgia Tech used Cooley in quite an effective way.

One more school once had Cooley on the roster — Louisville. It’s where he signed coming out of high school. Production came early and often for Cooley, playing in 19 games while with the Cardinals. His best-ever season actually came as a true freshman, rushing for 431 yards on 86 carries. Twelve receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns are all career-highs too.

Washington looking to rebuild running back room

Two of the top three rushers in Seattle are gone ahead of the 2026 season. Jonah Coleman left Washington in favor of the 2026 NFL Draft, while Adam Mohammed decided to enter the transfer portal. They made up two of the top three rushers for the Huskies, with the other one being quarterback Demond Williams.

So, some fresh faces are going to be getting snaps in the backfield for Washington. Cooley certainly has an opportunity to be one of them. If nothing else, he brings over a lot of experience. Hopefully, a return to health can bring some decent numbers in return for UW.