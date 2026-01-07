Washington sophomore quarterback Demond Williams Jr. plans two enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after two seasons with the Huskies.

Williams came to Seattle in January 2024, opting to transfer from Arizona, where he had signed just a few weeks earlier with the Wildcats. When head coach Jedd Fisch left Tucson for the Huskies’ job, Williams followed.

He appeared in 26 games across two seasons, starting two as a true freshman and all 13 of the team’s games in 2025 as a sophomore. During his first year with the program, he show significant promise, completing 78.1% of his passes (82 of 105), while throwing for 944 yards and eight touchdowns.

With starter Will Rogers graduating, Williams assumed the team’s starting quarterback role in the spring and had a breakout sophomore season this fall. He led the Huskies to a 9-4 finish while completing 256 of 354 attempts (70%) and throwing for 3,065 yards, 25 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also added 611 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, averaging better than 4 yards per carry.

His decision to leave the Huskies comes as a surprise after his choice to follow Fisch to Seattle in the first place. He was named the team’s offensive MVP this season, and is fresh off leading the Huskies to a 38-10 win over Boise State in the LA Bowl earlier this month.

In that game, he was named its most valuable player after completing 15 of 24 passes for 215 yards and four touchdown passes.

But the Basha (Ariz.) native will be one of the most sought-after players to hit the portal, having two full years of eligibility remaining.

More on the NCAA Transfer Portal

The college football transfer portal is scheduled to be open on January 2, and will be open for 15 days until Jan. 16. A previous spring window was eliminated during the 2025 season, making this the lone opportunity for players to enter their name into college football free agency before next season.

For players whose teams are still playing in the College Football Playoff beyond the portal closing date, they will have five days after their team’s season ends to file their paperwork. Unlike in previous years, graduate transfers cannot enter the portal any earlier than other class years.

During the 2024-25 school year, more than 4,000 players entered into the transfer portal, according to On3’s College Football Transfer Wire.

