Former Washington State forward ND Okafor has committed to Ole Miss out of the NCAA transfer portal, On3 has learned. Okafor averaged 11.0 points on 58.3% shooting this season for the Cougars.

Okafor took his visit to Ole Miss on Friday. He chose the Rebels over the likes of Notre Dame, Georgetown, Seton Hall and Virginia Tech.

2026 will be his fifth season in college overall, spending two seasons each at Cal — where he started his college career — and Washington State. As a sophomore, he suffered a season-ending leg injury before deciding to transfer that offseason. He was granted a redshirt, making him a redshirt senior for the 2026-27 season.

This past season, he finished second in the West Coast Conference in block percentage (6.6%) and seventh in offensive rebounding percentage (10.3%). He also averaged 5.7 rebounds on the year with 1.9 of that coming on the offensive glass.

On his career, Okafor has appeared in 103 total games, including 34 starts. He started all 32 games for Washington State this past season after spending all of last year coming off the bench.

However, Washington State would finish the year with a 10-22 record in year two under head coach David Riley. This came off the heels of a 19-15 finish during Okafor’s first season with the program.

Before college, Okafor was three-star recruit according to the Rivals Industry Rankings, which is a proprietary algorithm that compiles ratings and rankings from all four primary recruiting media services. He was the No. 226 overall recruit from the NBA Academy of Latin America and is originally from Dundalk, Ireland.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.