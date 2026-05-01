Washington State transfer PF ND Okafor flips from Ole Miss, signs with Mississippi State

Washington State transfer forward ND Okafor flipped his commitment from Ole Miss. He has signed with Mississippi State, per On3’s Pete Nakos.

Okafor committed to Ole Miss on April 18 after two years at Wazzu. He began his college basketball career at Cal from 2022-24, where he largely contributed off the bench. After appearing in 32 games in 2024-25, Okafor took on a starting role at Washington State this past season.

In 2025-26, Okafor averaged 11 points and 5.7 rebounds across 32 starts with the Cougars. It was a leap forward from his 5.6 points and 2.7 rebounds on average upon his arrival on The Palouse in 2024.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Prior to his time at Cal, ND Okafor played for the NBA Academy Latin America in Mexico. He preserved a redshirt after playing in just nine games during the 2023-24 season, meaning the 2025-26 campaign is expected to be his final year of eligibility. After entering the transfer portal as a graduate student March 31, he became the No. 185 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Okafor’s signing means Mississippi State is up to four additions from the transfer portal so far this cycle. The Bulldogs also have former Kennesaw State guard RJ Johnson on his way to Starkville as the No. 190 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

In 34 games last year, Johnson averaged 14.5 points, 3.1 rebounds and four assists. He also shot 45.3% from the floor and 42.3% from three-point range.

Former Seton Hall guard TJ Simpkins also committed to Mississippi State this transfer portal cycle. He averaged 9.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Pirates this past season after starting his college career at Northwest Florida State College and Elon.

Mississippi State had a rough go this past season in Chris Jans’ fourth year at the helm. The Bulldogs finished with a 13-19 overall record and a 5-13 mark in SEC play to end their streak of three straight NCAA Tournament appearances under Jans’ watch.