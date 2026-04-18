Washington State transfer SG Ace Glass commits to Vanderbilt

Washington State transfer guard Ace Glass has committed to Vanderbilt. He averaged more than 16 points per game for the Cougars as a true freshman.

Glass led Washington State in scoring this past season with 16.4 points per game while shooting 45.5% from the field, including 36.4% from three-point territory. He also averaged 3.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

Glass then entered the transfer portal when the window opened April 3. He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Ace Glass played high school basketball at Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 155 overall player from the 2025 cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. After entering the portal, Glass became the No. 158 overall player in the On3 Industry Transfer Rankings.

Glass is the second transfer portal pickup for Mark Byington and Vanderbilt on Friday. Former Nebraska forward Berke Buyuktuncel also committed to the Commodores earlier in the day.

Buyuktuncel started in all 33 of his appearances at Nebraska this past season after transferring from UCLA. He averaged 6.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 24.3 minutes per game. The 6-foot-10 power forward shot 46.8% from the field and 24.1% from beyond the arc.

Vanderbilt went 27-9 overall this year, including an 11-7 mark in SEC play. The Commodores then entered March Madness as a No. 5 seed as part of their second trip to the big dance in as many years under Byington’s watch. Prior to his arrival, Vanderbilt had not made the Field of 68 since 2017.

Additionally, Vanderbilt advanced to the SEC tournament championship game this past season. It marked the Commodores’ first trip to the conference title game since 2012, when they took down Kentucky to bring home the trophy. Following the 2025-26 season, Byington received a long-term contract extension, the school announced.

“Enduring excellence starts with the right people, and Mark Byington is integral to what we’re building for the long haul at Vanderbilt,” said Vanderbilt AD Candice Storey Lee in a statement. “Basketball in Memorial Gymnasium is an important part of Vanderbilt’s story as a university. Mark understood that relationship from the beginning and won over Commodore Nation with his selfless spirit and an entertaining style of play that honors our commitment to aim higher and be bolder than ever before. Across athletics, our new era is just getting started, and I look forward to Mark and our men’s basketball team helping to lead the way.”