Former Washington defensive linemen Jayvon and Armon Parker have committed to Maryland, via the NCAA Transfer Portal, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. The pair are twin brothers.

They each spent four seasons with the Huskies. Jayvon amassed 25 appearances while at Washington, recording 19 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He only played one game for Washington this past season.

Meanwhile, Armon made eight appearances for the Huskies in 2025. He didn’t see any action the previous three seasons. He finished the 2025 campaign with eight tackles and a sack.

The Parker brothers played high school football at Fordson (MI), where they were each three-star prospects. Jayvon was the No. 186 defensive lineman in the 2022 recruiting cycle, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings. Armon was the No. 175 DL in the class.

The Parker brothers will look to inject life into a struggling Maryland program. The Terrapins posted a 4-8 overall record and 1-8 mark in conference play last season. Despite the team’s struggles, Maryland announced that head coach Mike Locksley will be returning next season.

“We are working to strengthen our NIL support for 2026 and beyond, and have already seen success for next year,” Maryland athletic director Jim Smith told ESPN in November. “We are prioritizing roster retention, recruiting and competing in the transfer portal.

“… We are optimistic about the young talent in our program and where we are in recruiting. … Everyone involved with the football program is focused on giving Coach Locksley the resources to succeed in the Big Ten.”

In both the 2022 and 2023 campaigns, Locksley led the Terrapins to an 8-5 record. However, Maryland hasn’t been able to find the same success since, and also finished with a 4-8 record in 2024.

As Smith mentioned, Maryland boasts several promising young players on its roster. Most notably, the team is returning quarterback Malik Washington for the 2026 campaign.

As a true freshman this past season, Washington completed 57.7% of his pass attempts for 2,963 yards and 17 touchdowns, while throwing nine interceptions. Additionally, Washington recorded 303 yards and four scores in the ground game. Washington will look to build on his momentum in the upcoming season.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3's Transfer Portal wire.