Flyovers and field landings carry an inherent amount of risk, but when you’re dropping onto the course at the Waste Management Phoenix Open there’s an additional layer. While the greens and fairways are nice and inviting, the surrounding areas can get dicey in a hurry.

One para-glider arriving on the 16th hole on Thursday ahead of the tournament found that out the hard way. The landing came in a little low, and the glider didn’t reach the grass.

Unfortunately, that meant they were headed straight into a cactus just on the outside. You can view the unfortunate landing below.

Really stuck the landing pic.twitter.com/2MakRNql5t — Fore Play (@ForePlayPod) February 5, 2026

The 16th hole is an iconic location at the Waste Management Phoenix Open. Known as a party hole, where beer is often poured down toward the green in celebration and golfers often sprint from the tee box to the green, it’s perhaps one of the most well-known holes in the sport.

Of course, the group paragliding in on Thursday certainly hoped not to make it any more infamous with a shoddy landing. It did appear that a handful of others had already successfully glided in ahead of the mishap, as they were standing in the front of the shot in the video above.

And despite the shaky landing, the flyover itself looked awesome. Fans will certainly enjoy the Waste Management Phoenix Open as the golf season truly gets underway. They were also treated to some fun on Wednesday in the Pro-Am.

Travis Kelce drops gorgeous shot on 16th hole

Did we mention that the 16th hole at the Waste Management Phoenix Open is an iconic hole? Well, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce did something to secure a lifelong memory there on Wednesday afternoon.

Kelce went viral after an absolutely brilliant shot during the Pro-Am. He stuck it to within a few feet of the pin and won the gold Waste Management chain.

The call of the shot on the Golf Channel was also brilliant. “I think Taylor Swift’s gonna write a song about that one,” one Golf Channel commentator proclaimed.

Kelce was just one of many celebrities participating in the Pro-Am on Wednesday in Scottsdale. In addition to Kelce, iconic NFL stars like Emmitt Smith and Larry Fitzgerald also played in the event. Kelce was paired with Scottie Scheffler on the front nine and Brooks Koepka — a recent returnee to the PGA Tour — on the back nine.

On3’s Riley Gates also contributed to this report.