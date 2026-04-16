Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 2.0: Transfer portal entries, commitments shift 2026-27 outlook

Now more than a week into the transfer portal window, there are plenty changes to college basketball rosters across the country. With plenty more to fill out, many teams have started to assemble to core pieces they will rely on in 2026-27.

Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise which must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:

Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they currently ranked inside the Top 25 of Rivals expert Jamie Shaw’s current NBA Draft Big Board. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.

There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers hoping to gain another year.

Teams without a full rotation of returning and incoming players (eight scholarship athletes) at the time of ranking were not considered. They will be added into the mix after adding to the roster on the recruiting trail or through the transfer portal. Same for teams currently without a coach.

These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, starting with transfer portal decisions already under way. Here is a second look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.

1. Michigan

Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Aday Mara, Trey McKenney

Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy

Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan looks likely to stay near the top of college basketball next season, with key pieces currently projected to return at guard and center. There is plenty to fill out in the rotation, but a strong recruiting class has given them a platform to build in the transfer portal.

2. Duke

Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr

Key additions: Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Cameron Williams

Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Nikolas Khamenia

Duke puts together another top-end recruiting class with multiple top prospects, all slotting in different areas of the court. They could be surrounding by a deep group of returning talent if the Blue Devils can retain key pieces.

3. UConn

Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary

Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Colben Landrew

Key departures: Alex Karaban, Braylon Mullins, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe

UConn could get back the core of a talented backcourt next season, also hitting the recruiting trail for a talented group of players. The addition of Najai Hines is the first big step taken toward filling out the roster.

4. Florida

Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar

Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*

Key departures: Thomas Haugh, Xaivian Lee

Florida has plenty talent set to return for the 2026-27 season, potentially bringing back valuable pieces to the backcourt and frontcourt. After getting news that Denzel Aberdeen will return and Alex Condon is forgoing the NBA Draft, signs are pointing up.

5. Michigan State

Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Divine Ugochukwu, Cameron Ward

Key additions: Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor

Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler

Michigan State will bring back plenty talent to the backcourt and the wings next season, although the frontcourt will see big turnover. The incoming recruiting class will help will gaps, but it will be a position to watch in the transfer portal.

6. Houston

Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler

Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*

Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan

Houston remains a top team year after year, bringing in another talented recruiting class to complement a returning group. The Cougars also did early work in the transfer portal, quickly building out a solid rotation.

7. Illinois

Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic

Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*

Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler

Illinois can bring back a good chunk of its talent next season, setting them up to bring in a talented freshmen ready to run the backcourt. The middle of the team remains in order, with plenty pieces set to return.

8. Arkansas

Key returns: Malique Ewin, Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas

Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*

Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner

Arkansas will lose leading scorer Darius Acuff to the NBA Draft, but keeps the bulk of its core eligible for another season. The Razorbacks will need to fill out the frontcourt in the transfer portal, but the backcourt and wings are stocked by returning talent and incoming players.

9. Arizona

Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas

Key additions: Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit*

Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat

Arizona projects to lose plenty talent from its Final Four run, including two freshman with lottery potential in the NBA Draft. However, the Wildcats could retain important pieces on the wing and in the frontcourt, with another star-studded list of freshmen on the way.

10. Purdue

Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer

Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*

Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

Purdue is set to see star point guard Braden Smith leave after setting the NCAA assist record, along with the starting frontcourt. The Boilermakers reload is already underway, with a solid recruiting class, an early transfer hit and plenty returning talent which will take on increased roles.

Ranking 11-25

11. Gonzaga

Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley

12. Iowa State

Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Nate Heise, Killyan Toure

Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*

Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic

13. Texas Tech

Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin

Key additions: Dakari Spear

Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts

14. Alabama

Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison

Key additions: Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels

Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Noah Williamson, Latrell Wrightsell

15. Indiana

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Samet Yigitoglu*

Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson

16. Texas

Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis

Key additions: Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*

Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher

17. Tennessee

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*

Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara

18. Missouri

Key returns: Trent Pierce

Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey*, Jason Crowe, Jamier Jones*

Key departures: TO Barrett, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone

19. Nebraska

Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort

Key additions: Sam Orme*

Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast

20. UCLA

Key returns: Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey, Trent Perry

Key additions: Filip Jovic*, Sergej Macura*, Jaylen Petty*, Joe Philon

Key departures: Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Donovan Dent

21. Iowa

Key returns: Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Tate Sage

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Tavion Banks, Alvaro Folgueiras, Bennett Stirtz

22. USC

Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice

Key additions: Christian Collins, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff

Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods

23. BYU

Key returns: Rob Wright

Key additions: Tyler Betsey*, Bruce Branch, Collin Chandler*, Jake Wahlin*

Key departures: Dawson Baker, Kennard Davis, AJ Dybantsa, Keba Keita, Richie Saunders, Rob Wright

24. Ohio State

Key returns: A’mare Bynum, Juni Mobley

Key additions: Andrija Jelavic*, Justin Pippen*, Anthony Thompson

Key departures: Brandon Noel, Devin Royal, Bruce Thornton, Cristoph Tilly

25. Clemson

Key returns: Ace Buckner, Zac Foster, Carter Welling

Key additions: Cole Certa*

Key departures: Nick Davidson, RJ Godfrey, Dillon Hunter, Butta Johnson, Jestin Porter, Jake Wahlin

Disclaimer: Louisville, Miami, North Carolina, St. John’s and Virginia do not have a full rotation of players currently on the roster for the 2026-27 season, but project to move into the Top 25 once they reach the eight-player minimum.