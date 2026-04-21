Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 3.0: Key returns, commitments shift 2026-27 picture
With the transfer portal window set to close Tuesday night, there are plenty of changes left before college basketball rosters are set in stone. With plenty more to fill out, many teams have already assembled the core pieces they will rely on in 2026-27 via the transfer portal or returning talent thought to have NBA interest.
Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:
- Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they are currently ranked inside the Top 25 of Rivals expert Jamie Shaw’s current NBA Draft Big Board. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.
- There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.
- Teams without a full rotation of returning and incoming players (eight scholarship athletes) at the time of ranking were not considered. They will be added to the mix after adding to the roster on the recruiting trail or through the transfer portal. Same for teams currently without a coach.
These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, starting with transfer portal decisions already underway. Here is a third look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.
1. Florida
Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar
Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*
Key departures: Xaivian Lee
Florida has plenty of talent set to return for the 2026-27 season, potentially bringing back valuable pieces to the backcourt and frontcourt. The latest news that Thomas Haugh will return for another season alongside Alex Condon is enough to push them into the top spot.
2. Michigan
Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Aday Mara, Trey McKenney
Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy
Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg
Michigan looks likely to stay near the top of college basketball next season, with key pieces currently projected to return at guard and center. There is plenty to fill out in the rotation, but a strong recruiting class has given the Wolverines a platform to build in the transfer portal.
3. Duke
Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr
Key additions: John Blackwell*, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Cameron Williams
Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Nikolas Khamenia
Duke puts together another top-end recruiting class with multiple top prospects, all slotting in different areas of the court. The Blue Devils have confirmed the return of Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba while adding a pair of highly-rated transfers.
4. UConn
Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins
Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew
Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe
UConn could get back the core of a talented backcourt next season, also hitting the recruiting trail for a talented group of players. The addition of Najai Hines was backed up by the return of star freshman Braylon Mullins, while offseason surgery for Solo Ball will hurt.
5. Michigan State
Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Divine Ugochukwu, Cameron Ward
Key additions: Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor
Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler
Michigan State will bring back plenty of talent to the backcourt and the wings next season, although the frontcourt will see big turnover. The incoming recruiting class will help fill gaps, but it will be a position to watch in the transfer portal.
6. Houston
Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler
Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*
Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan
Houston remains a top team year after year, bringing in another talented recruiting class to complement a returning group. The Cougars also did early work in the transfer portal, quickly building out a solid rotation.
7. Illinois
Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic
Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*
Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler
Illinois can bring back a good chunk of its talent next season, setting it up to bring in a talented freshman class ready to run the backcourt. The middle of the team remains in order, with plenty of pieces set to return.
8. Arkansas
Key returns: Malique Ewin, Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas
Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*
Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner
Arkansas will lose leading scorer Darius Acuff to the NBA Draft, but keeps the bulk of its core eligible for another season. The Razorbacks will need to fill out the frontcourt in the transfer portal, but the backcourt and wings are stocked by returning talent and incoming players.
9. Arizona
Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas
Key additions: Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit*
Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat
Arizona projects to lose plenty of talent from its Final Four run, including two freshmen with lottery potential in the NBA Draft. However, the Wildcats could retain important pieces on the wing and in the frontcourt, with another star-studded list of freshmen on the way.
10. Purdue
Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer
Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*
Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith
Purdue is set to see star point guard Braden Smith leave after setting the NCAA assist record, along with the starting frontcourt. The Boilermakers’ reload is already underway, with a solid recruiting class, an early transfer hit and plenty of returning talent, which will take on increased roles.
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Ranking 11-25
11. Indiana
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Samet Yigitoglu*
Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson
12. Alabama
Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison
Key additions: Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels
Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell
13. Texas Tech
Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin
Key additions: Cruz Davis*, Damarion Dennis*, Dakari Spear
Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts
14. Texas
Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis
Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*
Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher
15. Tennessee
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Terrence Hill*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*
Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara
16. Gonzaga
Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery
Key additions: N/A
Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley
17. Iowa State
Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure
Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*
Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise
18. Vanderbilt
Key returns: Tyler Tanner
Key additions: Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*
Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington
19. Missouri
Key returns: Trent Pierce
Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey*, Jason Crowe, Jamier Jones*, Bryson Tiller*
Key departures: TO Barrett, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone
20. Nebraska
Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort
Key additions: Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*
Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast
21. Iowa
Key returns: Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Tate Sage
Key additions: Tyreek Coleman*, Andrew McKeever*
Key departures: Tavion Banks, Alvaro Folgueiras, Bennett Stirtz
22. North Carolina
Key returns: Jarin Stevenson, Henri Veesaar
Key additions: Matt Able*, Maximo Adams, Neoklis Avdalas*, Terrence Brown*
Key departures: Luka Bogavac, Derek Dixon, Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson
23. St. John’s
Key returns: Ian Jackson
Key additions: Quinn Ellis, Donnie Freeman*
Key departures: Dylan Darling, Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, Dillon Mitchell, Oziyah Sellers, Joson Sanon
24. UCLA
Key returns: Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey, Trent Perry
Key additions: Filip Jovic*, Sergej Macura*, Jaylen Petty*, Joe Philon, Azavier Robinson*
Key departures: Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Donovan Dent
25. USC
Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice
Key additions: Christian Collins, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*
Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods
Disclaimer: Louisville, Miami and Virginia do not have a full rotation of players currently on the roster for the 2026-27 season, but project to move into the Top 25 once they reach the eight-player minimum.