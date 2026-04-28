Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 4.0: NBA Draft entry deadline, commitments shift 2026-27 picture

With the transfer portal closed and the deadline to enter the NBA Draft as an early entrant in the rearview mirror, a majority of teams now have a clear picture where the Top 25 stands. With plenty more to fill out over the coming weeks, many teams have already assembled the core pieces they will rely on in 2026-27 via the transfer portal or returning talent.

Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:

Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they are currently ranked inside the Top 25 of current NBA Draft Big Boards. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.

There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.

Teams without a full rotation of returning and incoming players (eight scholarship athletes) at the time of ranking were not considered. They will be added to the mix after adding to the roster on the recruiting trail or through the transfer portal. Same for teams currently without a coach.

These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, with transfer portal decisions still coming in. Here is a fourth look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.

1. Florida

Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar

Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*, Arturas Butajevas

Key departures: Xaivian Lee

Florida has plenty of talent set to return for the 2026-27 season, bringing back valuable pieces to the backcourt and frontcourt. The latest news that Thomas Haugh will return for another season alongside Alex Condon is enough to push them into the top spot, with another international reinforcement coming.

2. Michigan

Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Trey McKenney

Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy, Jalen Reed*, Moustapha Thiam*

Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara

Michigan looks likely to stay near the top of college basketball next season, with key pieces currently projected to return, along with big additions. The Wolverines have once again invested big in the frontcourt across recruiting and the transfer portal.

3. Duke

Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr

Key additions: John Blackwell*, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Cameron Williams

Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Nikolas Khamenia

Duke puts together another top-end recruiting class with multiple top prospects, all slotting in different areas of the court. The Blue Devils have confirmed the return of Cayden Boozer and Patrick Ngongba while adding a pair of highly-rated transfers.

4. UConn

Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins

Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew

Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe

UConn could get back the core of a talented backcourt next season, also hitting the recruiting trail for a talented group of players. The addition of Najai Hines was backed up by the return of star freshman Braylon Mullins, while offseason surgery for Solo Ball will hurt.

5. Michigan State

Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Divine Ugochukwu, Cameron Ward

Key additions: Anton Bonke*, Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor

Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler

Michigan State will bring back plenty of talent to the backcourt and the wings next season, although the frontcourt will see big turnover. The incoming recruiting class will help fill gaps, but it will be a position to watch in the transfer portal.

6. Houston

Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler

Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*

Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan

Houston remains a top team year after year, bringing in another talented recruiting class to complement a returning group. The Cougars also did early work in the transfer portal, quickly building out a solid rotation for next season.

7. Arkansas

Key returns: Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas

Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Miikka Muurinen, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*

Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner

Arkansas loses plenty scoring punch from last season, but lands one of the top recruiting classes in college basketball. The Razorbacks have added on both ends of the lineup through the transfer portal, also landing international star Miikka Muurinen.

8. Illinois

Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic

Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*

Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler

Illinois can bring back a good chunk of its talent next season, setting it up to bring in a talented freshman class ready to run the backcourt. The addition of Stefan Vaaks through the transfer portal will help ease that transition as they build on last season.

9. Arizona

Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas

Key additions: Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, JJ Mandaquit*

Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat

Arizona projects to lose plenty of talent from its Final Four run, including two freshmen with lottery potential in the NBA Draft. However, the Wildcats retain important pieces on the wing and in the frontcourt, with another star-studded list of freshmen on the way.

10. Purdue

Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer

Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*

Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

Purdue is set to see star point guard Braden Smith leave after setting the NCAA assist record, along with the starting frontcourt. The Boilermakers’ reload is already underway, with a solid recruiting class, an early transfer hit and plenty returning talent, which will take on increased roles.

Ranking 11-25

11. Virginia

Key returns: Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory

Key additions: Jurian Dixon*

Key departures: Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White

12. Texas

Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis

Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Mikey Lewis*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*

Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher

13. Vanderbilt

Key returns: Tyler Tanner

Key additions: TO Barrett*, Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*

Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington

14. Indiana

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Samet Yigitoglu*

Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson

15. Alabama

Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison

Key additions: Cole Cloer*, Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels

Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell

16. Tennessee

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Terrence Hill*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*

Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara

17. Texas Tech

Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin

Key additions: Cruz Davis*, Damarion Dennis*, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn*, Dakari Spear

Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts

18. Gonzaga

Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery

Key additions: Jack Kayil

Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley

19. Iowa State

Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure

Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*

Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise

20. Louisville

Key returns: Adrian Wooley

Key additions: Flory Bidunga*, Alvaro Folgueiras*, Karter Knox*, De’Shayne Montgomery*, Jackson Shelstad*

Key departures: Mikel Brown, Ryan Conwell, Sanandra Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Khani Rooths

21. Miami

Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson

Key additions: Somto Cyril*, Caleb Gaskins, DeSean Goode*, Acaden Lewis*

Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh, Tru Washington

22. Nebraska

Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort

Key additions: Taj DeGourville*, Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*

Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast

23. Missouri

Key returns: Trent Pierce

Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey*, Jason Crowe, Jamier Jones*, Bryson Tiller*

Key departures: TO Barrett, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone

24. Iowa

Key returns: Kael Combs, Isaia Howard, Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Tate Sage

Key additions: Tyreek Coleman*, Andrew McKeever*

Key departures: Tavion Banks, Alvaro Folgueiras, Bennett Stirtz

25. USC

Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice

Key additions: Christian Collins, Jalen Cox*, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*

Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods