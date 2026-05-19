Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 7.0: Early NBA Draft decisions shape future

As the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline looms, a handful of prospects have already confirmed whether they plan to stay or return to college. As more top transfers commit to their new team, many programs have already assembled the core pieces they will rely on in 2026-27 via multiple routes.

Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:

Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they are currently ranked inside the Top 25 of current NBA Draft Big Boards. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.

There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.

These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, with transfer portal decisions still coming in. Here is a fresh look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.

1. Florida

Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar

Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*, Arturas Butajevas, Domen Petrovic

Key departures: Xaivian Lee

Florida waits on the official call by center Rueben Chinyelu, who has gone through the pre-draft process after seeing others stay out of the draft to return. The Gators roster is nearly complete outside of his decision.

2. Michigan

Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Trey McKenney

Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy, Jalen Reed*, Moustapha Thiam*

Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara

Michigan awaits official word on the future of forward Morez Johnson, who has seen his draft stock continue to rise toward a place which would keep him in. The Wolverines did benefit from the early announcement that Elliot Cadeau will be back.

3. UConn

Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins

Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew, Nils Machowski*

Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe

UConn moved early to secure its players and keep them out of the NBA Draft process, leaving their rotation solidified while others wait. They can now focus on putting the finishing touches on the backend of the roster.

4. Duke

Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr

Key additions: John Blackwell*, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Jacob Theodosiou*, Cameron Williams

Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia

Duke awaits the NBA Draft decision of incoming transfer guard John Blackwell, already hearing that Isaiah Evans plans to remain in the current class. The Blue Devils have built out plenty depth with the roster need its final form.

5. Michigan State

Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Cameron Ward

Key additions: Anton Bonke*, Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor

Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler, Divine Ugochukwu

Michigan State currently has returning point guard Jeremy Fears and incoming transfer center Anton Bonke in the NBA Draft process. How the deadline goes could prove pivotal for the Spartans rotation moving forward.

6. Houston

Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler

Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*

Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan

Houston has no players currently going through the NBA Draft process who are expected to debate a return. Furthermore, they appear to be close to a completed roster, with the projected rotation becoming more clear.

7. Arkansas

Key returns: Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas

Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Miikka Muurinen, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*

Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner

Arkansas has two returning players still in the mix for NBA Draft decisions next week. The gap for the Razorbacks could be large, given the value which Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas provided last season.

8. Illinois

Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic

Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*

Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler

Illinois has already seen reports that Andrej Stojakovic plans to return for the 2026-27 season, however, he went through the pre-draft process afterward. While they await official word, it does appear likely he will return.

9. Virginia

Key returns: Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory

Key additions: Kalu Anya*, Jurian Dixon*, Christian Harmon*

Key departures: Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White

Virginia continues to fill out its rotation with another transfer commitment. The Cavaliers will rely on the strong returning core, but add upside with the group of players set to join the rotation and fill out minutes.

10. Gonzaga

Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery

Key additions: Izan Almansa, Massamba Diop*

Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley

Gonzaga took a hit when reports indicated that international commit Jack Kayil plans to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft class, leaving them light in the backcourt for now. However, the work they did building out the rest of the roster keeps them inside the Top 10.

Ranking 11-25

11. Arizona

Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas

Key additions: Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, Ugnius Jarusevicius*, JJ Mandaquit*

Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat

12. Purdue

Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer

Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*

Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

13. Texas

Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis

Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Mikey Lewis*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*

Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher

14. Louisville

Key returns: Adrian Wooley

Key additions: Flory Bidunga*, Obinna Ekezie, Alvaro Folgueiras*, Karter Knox*, De’Shayne Montgomery*, Jackson Shelstad*

Key departures: Mikel Brown, Ryan Conwell, Sanandra Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Khani Rooths

15. Tennessee

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Juke Harris*, Terrence Hill*, Braedan Lue*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*, Chris Washington

Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara

16. Vanderbilt

Key returns: Tyler Tanner

Key additions: TO Barrett*, Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*

Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington

17. Indiana

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Samet Yigitoglu*

Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson

18. Alabama

Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison

Key additions: Cole Cloer*, Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels

Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell

19. Texas Tech

Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin

Key additions: Cruz Davis*, Damarion Dennis*, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn*, Dakari Spear

Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts

20. Iowa State

Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure

Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*

Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise

21. Miami

Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson

Key additions: Brent Bland*, Somto Cyril*, Nick Dorn*, Caleb Gaskins, DeSean Goode*, Acaden Lewis*

Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh, Tru Washington

22. Kansas

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Leroy Blyden*, Keanu Dawes*, Tay Kinney, Dennis Parker*, Christian Reeves*, Tyran Stokes

Key departures: Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, Tre White

23. Nebraska

Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort

Key additions: Taj DeGourville*, Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*, Damon Wilkinson*

Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast

24. USC

Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice

Key additions: Christian Collins, Jalen Cox*, Jadis Jones*, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*

Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods

25. Missouri

Key returns: Trent Pierce

Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey*, Jordan Crawford*, Jason Crowe, Kennard Davis*, Jamier Jones*, Cord Stansberry*, Bryson Tiller*

Key departures: TO Barrett, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone