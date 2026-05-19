Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 7.0: Early NBA Draft decisions shape future
As the NBA Draft withdrawal deadline looms, a handful of prospects have already confirmed whether they plan to stay or return to college. As more top transfers commit to their new team, many programs have already assembled the core pieces they will rely on in 2026-27 via multiple routes.
Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:
- Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they are currently ranked inside the Top 25 of current NBA Draft Big Boards. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.
- There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.
These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, with transfer portal decisions still coming in. Here is a fresh look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.
1. Florida
Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar
Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*, Arturas Butajevas, Domen Petrovic
Key departures: Xaivian Lee
Florida waits on the official call by center Rueben Chinyelu, who has gone through the pre-draft process after seeing others stay out of the draft to return. The Gators roster is nearly complete outside of his decision.
2. Michigan
Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Trey McKenney
Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy, Jalen Reed*, Moustapha Thiam*
Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara
Michigan awaits official word on the future of forward Morez Johnson, who has seen his draft stock continue to rise toward a place which would keep him in. The Wolverines did benefit from the early announcement that Elliot Cadeau will be back.
3. UConn
Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins
Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew, Nils Machowski*
Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe
UConn moved early to secure its players and keep them out of the NBA Draft process, leaving their rotation solidified while others wait. They can now focus on putting the finishing touches on the backend of the roster.
4. Duke
Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr
Key additions: John Blackwell*, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Jacob Theodosiou*, Cameron Williams
Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia
Duke awaits the NBA Draft decision of incoming transfer guard John Blackwell, already hearing that Isaiah Evans plans to remain in the current class. The Blue Devils have built out plenty depth with the roster need its final form.
5. Michigan State
Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Cameron Ward
Key additions: Anton Bonke*, Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor
Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler, Divine Ugochukwu
Michigan State currently has returning point guard Jeremy Fears and incoming transfer center Anton Bonke in the NBA Draft process. How the deadline goes could prove pivotal for the Spartans rotation moving forward.
6. Houston
Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler
Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*
Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan
Houston has no players currently going through the NBA Draft process who are expected to debate a return. Furthermore, they appear to be close to a completed roster, with the projected rotation becoming more clear.
7. Arkansas
Key returns: Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas
Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Miikka Muurinen, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*
Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner
Arkansas has two returning players still in the mix for NBA Draft decisions next week. The gap for the Razorbacks could be large, given the value which Billy Richmond and Meleek Thomas provided last season.
8. Illinois
Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic
Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*
Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler
Illinois has already seen reports that Andrej Stojakovic plans to return for the 2026-27 season, however, he went through the pre-draft process afterward. While they await official word, it does appear likely he will return.
9. Virginia
Key returns: Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory
Key additions: Kalu Anya*, Jurian Dixon*, Christian Harmon*
Key departures: Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White
Virginia continues to fill out its rotation with another transfer commitment. The Cavaliers will rely on the strong returning core, but add upside with the group of players set to join the rotation and fill out minutes.
10. Gonzaga
Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery
Key additions: Izan Almansa, Massamba Diop*
Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley
Gonzaga took a hit when reports indicated that international commit Jack Kayil plans to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft class, leaving them light in the backcourt for now. However, the work they did building out the rest of the roster keeps them inside the Top 10.
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Ranking 11-25
11. Arizona
Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas
Key additions: Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, Ugnius Jarusevicius*, JJ Mandaquit*
Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat
12. Purdue
Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer
Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*
Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith
13. Texas
Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis
Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Mikey Lewis*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*
Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher
14. Louisville
Key returns: Adrian Wooley
Key additions: Flory Bidunga*, Obinna Ekezie, Alvaro Folgueiras*, Karter Knox*, De’Shayne Montgomery*, Jackson Shelstad*
Key departures: Mikel Brown, Ryan Conwell, Sanandra Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Khani Rooths
15. Tennessee
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Juke Harris*, Terrence Hill*, Braedan Lue*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*, Chris Washington
Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara
16. Vanderbilt
Key returns: Tyler Tanner
Key additions: TO Barrett*, Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*
Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington
17. Indiana
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Samet Yigitoglu*
Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson
18. Alabama
Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison
Key additions: Cole Cloer*, Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels
Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell
19. Texas Tech
Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, JT Toppin
Key additions: Cruz Davis*, Damarion Dennis*, Dra Gibbs-Lawhorn*, Dakari Spear
Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, Jaylen Petty, LeJuan Watts
20. Iowa State
Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure
Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*
Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise
21. Miami
Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson
Key additions: Brent Bland*, Somto Cyril*, Nick Dorn*, Caleb Gaskins, DeSean Goode*, Acaden Lewis*
Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh, Tru Washington
22. Kansas
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Leroy Blyden*, Keanu Dawes*, Tay Kinney, Dennis Parker*, Christian Reeves*, Tyran Stokes
Key departures: Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, Tre White
23. Nebraska
Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort
Key additions: Taj DeGourville*, Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*, Damon Wilkinson*
Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast
24. USC
Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice
Key additions: Christian Collins, Jalen Cox*, Jadis Jones*, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*
Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods
25. Missouri
Key returns: Trent Pierce
Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jaylen Carey*, Jordan Crawford*, Jason Crowe, Kennard Davis*, Jamier Jones*, Cord Stansberry*, Bryson Tiller*
Key departures: TO Barrett, Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone