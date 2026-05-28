Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 8.0: NBA Draft withdrawal deadline passes
As the NBA Draft withdrawal passes, the college basketball landscape becomes infinitely clearer for the top contenders. Now able to build around a core and pursue the final touches on the roster, plenty of big-time calls have moved programs across the board.
Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:
- There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.
These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, with transfer portal decisions still coming in. Here is a fresh look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.
1. Florida
Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar
Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*, Arturas Butajevas, Domen Petrovic
Key departures: Xaivian Lee
Florida gets back its full frontcourt once again, getting Rueben Chinyelu back beside Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh. The Gators have also dipped into the international market while awaiting an official decision on Denzel Aberdeen’s eligibility.
2. Michigan
Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Trey McKenney
Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy, Jalen Reed*, Moustapha Thiam*
Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara
Michigan loses Morez Johnson and Aday Mara from last season’s championship frontcourt, but retains Elliot Cadeau in the backcourt rather than losing him to the NBA. The Wolverines have done well to add incoming freshmen and top transfer talent again this offseason.
3. UConn
Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins
Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew, Nils Machowski*, Jaye Nash*, Isaiah Shaw*
Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe
UConn moved early to secure its players and keep them out of the NBA Draft process, leaving its rotation solidified while others wait. The Huskies can now focus on putting the finishing touches on the backend of the roster alongside recent additions.
4. Duke
Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr
Key additions: John Blackwell*, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Jacob Theodosiou*, Cameron Williams
Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia
Duke confirms the addition of John Blackwell after testing the NBA waters, although Isaiah Evans will remain in the draft process. The ability to bring in another top recruiting class, international talent and incoming transfers will help the Blue Devils rebuild.
5. Michigan State
Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Cameron Ward
Key additions: Anton Bonke*, Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor
Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler, Divine Ugochukwu
Michigan State got news that Jeremy Fears and Anton Bonke will each return to college basketball next season, setting up the roster. With a preseason All-American-level guard leading the way and a coveted center, the core is strong in this roster.
6. Houston
Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler
Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*
Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan
Houston has no players currently going through the NBA Draft process who are expected to debate a return. Furthermore, the Cougars appear to be close to a completed roster, with the projected rotation becoming clearer.
7. Illinois
Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic
Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*
Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler
Illinois has already seen reports that Andrej Stojakovic plans to return for the 2026-27 season; however, he went through the pre-draft process afterward. While the Illini await official word, it does appear likely he will return.
8. Virginia
Key returns: Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory
Key additions: Kalu Anya*, Jurian Dixon*, Christian Harmon*
Key departures: Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White
Virginia continues to fill out its rotation with another transfer commitment. The Cavaliers will rely on the strong returning core, but add upside with the group of players set to join the rotation and fill out minutes.
9. Gonzaga
Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery
Key additions: Izan Almansa, Massamba Diop*
Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley
Gonzaga took a hit when reports indicated that international commit Jack Kayil plans to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft class, leaving them light in the backcourt for now. However, the work the Bulldogs did building out the rest of the roster keeps them inside the Top 10.
10. Arkansas
Key returns: Billy Richmond
Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Miikka Muurinen, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*
Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, Meleek Thomas, DJ Wagner
Arkansas got Billy Richmond back from the NBA Draft process before the deadline, but Meleek Thomas decided to leave college basketball. The mixed results lead to a slight fall, but still provide the Razorbacks with enough talent to compete at the top of the sport.
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Ranking 11-25
11. Arizona
Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas
Key additions: Endurance Aiyamenkhue, Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, Ugnius Jarusevicius*, JJ Mandaquit*
Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat
12. Purdue
Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer
Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*
Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith
13. Texas
Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis
Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Mantas Laurencikas, Mikey Lewis*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*
Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher
14. Louisville
Key returns: Adrian Wooley
Key additions: Flory Bidunga*, Obinna Ekezie, Alvaro Folgueiras*, Karter Knox*, De’Shayne Montgomery*, Jackson Shelstad*
Key departures: Mikel Brown, Ryan Conwell, Sanandra Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Khani Rooths
15. Tennessee
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Juke Harris*, Terrence Hill*, Braedan Lue*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*, Chris Washington
Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara
16. Vanderbilt
Key returns: Tyler Tanner
Key additions: TO Barrett*, Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*
Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington
17. Alabama
Key returns: Amari Allen, Aden Holloway, London Jemison
Key additions: Cole Cloer*, Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels
Key departures: Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell
18. Indiana
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Justin Monden*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Clemens Sokolov, Samet Yigitoglu*
Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson
19. Iowa State
Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure
Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*
Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise
20. Miami
Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson
Key additions: Brent Bland*, Somto Cyril*, Nick Dorn*, Caleb Gaskins, DeSean Goode*, Acaden Lewis*
Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh, Tru Washington
21. Kansas
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Leroy Blyden*, Keanu Dawes*, Tay Kinney, Dennis Parker*, Christian Reeves*, Tyran Stokes
Key departures: Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, Tre White
22. St. John’s
Key returns: Ian Jackson
Key additions: Kyle Cuffe*, Quinn Ellis, Donnie Freeman*, Babacar Sane, Lazar Stojkovic, Tounde Yessoufou*
Key departures: Dylan Darling, Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, Dillon Mitchell, Oziyah Sellers, Joson Sanon
23. LSU
Key returns: N/A
Key additions: Abdi Bashir*, Brice Dessert, Mo Dioubate*, RJ Luis*, Saliou Niang, Michael Ruzic, Marcio Santos, Divine Ugochukwu*
Key departures: Rashad King, Max McKinnon, Robert Miller, Michael Nwoko, Jalen Reece, Jalen Reed, Marquel Sutton, Pablo Tamba, Dedan Thomas
24. USC
Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice
Key additions: Isaac Bruns*, Christian Collins, Jalen Cox*, Josh Hughes*, Aaron Hunkin-Claytor*, Jadis Jones*, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*
Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods
25. Nebraska
Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort
Key additions: Taj DeGourville*, Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*, Damon Wilkinson*
Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast