Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings 8.0: NBA Draft withdrawal deadline passes

As the NBA Draft withdrawal passes, the college basketball landscape becomes infinitely clearer for the top contenders. Now able to build around a core and pursue the final touches on the roster, plenty of big-time calls have moved programs across the board.

Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise that must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip-off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:

There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers, hoping to gain another year.

These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, with transfer portal decisions still coming in. Here is a fresh look at what the way-too-early Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.

1. Florida

Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Thomas Haugh, Urban Klavzar

Key additions: Denzel Aberdeen*, Arturas Butajevas, Domen Petrovic

Key departures: Xaivian Lee

Florida gets back its full frontcourt once again, getting Rueben Chinyelu back beside Alex Condon and Thomas Haugh. The Gators have also dipped into the international market while awaiting an official decision on Denzel Aberdeen’s eligibility.

2. Michigan

Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Trey McKenney

Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, JP Estrella*, Brandon McCoy, Jalen Reed*, Moustapha Thiam*

Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Roddy Gayle, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg, Aday Mara

Michigan loses Morez Johnson and Aday Mara from last season’s championship frontcourt, but retains Elliot Cadeau in the backcourt rather than losing him to the NBA. The Wolverines have done well to add incoming freshmen and top transfer talent again this offseason.

3. UConn

Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Braylon Mullins

Key additions: Junior County, Najai Hines*, Nikolas Khamenia*, Colben Landrew, Nils Machowski*, Jaye Nash*, Isaiah Shaw*

Key departures: Alex Karaban, Tarris Reed, Eric Reibe

UConn moved early to secure its players and keep them out of the NBA Draft process, leaving its rotation solidified while others wait. The Huskies can now focus on putting the finishing touches on the backend of the roster alongside recent additions.

4. Duke

Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Caleb Foster, Patrick Ngongba, Dame Sarr

Key additions: John Blackwell*, Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Drew Scharnowski*, Jacob Theodosiou*, Cameron Williams

Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown, Isaiah Evans, Nikolas Khamenia

Duke confirms the addition of John Blackwell after testing the NBA waters, although Isaiah Evans will remain in the draft process. The ability to bring in another top recruiting class, international talent and incoming transfers will help the Blue Devils rebuild.

5. Michigan State

Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Cameron Ward

Key additions: Anton Bonke*, Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor

Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler, Divine Ugochukwu

Michigan State got news that Jeremy Fears and Anton Bonke will each return to college basketball next season, setting up the roster. With a preseason All-American-level guard leading the way and a coveted center, the core is strong in this roster.

6. Houston

Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler

Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane, Braden East*, Delrecco Gillespie*, Corey Hadnot*, Dedan Thomas*

Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan

Houston has no players currently going through the NBA Draft process who are expected to debate a return. Furthermore, the Cougars appear to be close to a completed roster, with the projected rotation becoming clearer.

7. Illinois

Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic

Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo, Stefan Vaaks*

Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler

Illinois has already seen reports that Andrej Stojakovic plans to return for the 2026-27 season; however, he went through the pre-draft process afterward. While the Illini await official word, it does appear likely he will return.

8. Virginia

Key returns: Thijs De Ridder, Johann Grunloh, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory

Key additions: Kalu Anya*, Jurian Dixon*, Christian Harmon*

Key departures: Dallin Hall, Ugonna Onyenso, Malik Thomas, Jacari White

Virginia continues to fill out its rotation with another transfer commitment. The Cavaliers will rely on the strong returning core, but add upside with the group of players set to join the rotation and fill out minutes.

9. Gonzaga

Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery

Key additions: Izan Almansa, Massamba Diop*

Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley

Gonzaga took a hit when reports indicated that international commit Jack Kayil plans to remain in the 2026 NBA Draft class, leaving them light in the backcourt for now. However, the work the Bulldogs did building out the rest of the roster keeps them inside the Top 10.

10. Arkansas

Key returns: Billy Richmond

Key additions: JJ Andrews, Cooper Bowser*, Miikka Muurinen, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure, Jeremiah Wilkinson*

Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Malique Ewin, Karter Knox, Meleek Thomas, DJ Wagner

Arkansas got Billy Richmond back from the NBA Draft process before the deadline, but Meleek Thomas decided to leave college basketball. The mixed results lead to a slight fall, but still provide the Razorbacks with enough talent to compete at the top of the sport.

Ranking 11-25

11. Arizona

Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas

Key additions: Endurance Aiyamenkhue, Derek Dixon*, Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt, Ugnius Jarusevicius*, JJ Mandaquit*

Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat

12. Purdue

Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer

Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*

Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

13. Texas

Key returns: Matas Vokietaitis

Key additions: Elyjah Freeman*, Austin Goosby, Isaiah Johnson*, Mantas Laurencikas, Mikey Lewis*, Bo Ogden, David Punch*

Key departures: Camden Heide, Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver, Simeon Wilcher

14. Louisville

Key returns: Adrian Wooley

Key additions: Flory Bidunga*, Obinna Ekezie, Alvaro Folgueiras*, Karter Knox*, De’Shayne Montgomery*, Jackson Shelstad*

Key departures: Mikel Brown, Ryan Conwell, Sanandra Fru, J’Vonne Hadley, Isaac McKneely, Khani Rooths

15. Tennessee

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Dai Dai Ames*, Jalen Haralson*, Juke Harris*, Terrence Hill*, Braedan Lue*, Tyler Lundblade*, Miles Rubin*, Chris Washington

Key departures: Nate Ament, Bishop Boswell, Jaylen Carey, JP Estrella, Ja’Kobi Gillespie, Felix Okpara

16. Vanderbilt

Key returns: Tyler Tanner

Key additions: TO Barrett*, Berke Buyuktuncel*, Bangot Dak*, Ace Glass*, Sebastian Williams-Adams*

Key departures: Frankie Collins, Tyler Harris, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington

17. Alabama

Key returns: Amari Allen, Aden Holloway, London Jemison

Key additions: Cole Cloer*, Drew Fielder*, Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels

Key departures: Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Aiden Sherrell, Latrell Wrightsell

18. Indiana

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Markus Burton*, Bryce Lindsay*, Justin Monden*, Jaeden Mustaf*, Aiden Sherrell*, Clemens Sokolov, Samet Yigitoglu*

Key departures: Sam Alexis, Reed Bailey, Tayton Conerway, Tucker DeVries, Nick Dorn, Lamar Wilkerson

19. Iowa State

Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Killyan Toure

Key additions: Leon Bond*, Jaquan Johnson*, Ryan Prather*, Tre Singleton*

Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey, Milan Momcilovic, Nate Heise

20. Miami

Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson

Key additions: Brent Bland*, Somto Cyril*, Nick Dorn*, Caleb Gaskins, DeSean Goode*, Acaden Lewis*

Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh, Tru Washington

21. Kansas

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Leroy Blyden*, Keanu Dawes*, Tay Kinney, Dennis Parker*, Christian Reeves*, Tyran Stokes

Key departures: Flory Bidunga, Melvin Council, Darryn Peterson, Bryson Tiller, Tre White

22. St. John’s

Key returns: Ian Jackson

Key additions: Kyle Cuffe*, Quinn Ellis, Donnie Freeman*, Babacar Sane, Lazar Stojkovic, Tounde Yessoufou*

Key departures: Dylan Darling, Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, Dillon Mitchell, Oziyah Sellers, Joson Sanon

23. LSU

Key returns: N/A

Key additions: Abdi Bashir*, Brice Dessert, Mo Dioubate*, RJ Luis*, Saliou Niang, Michael Ruzic, Marcio Santos, Divine Ugochukwu*

Key departures: Rashad King, Max McKinnon, Robert Miller, Michael Nwoko, Jalen Reece, Jalen Reed, Marquel Sutton, Pablo Tamba, Dedan Thomas

24. USC

Key returns: Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, Rodney Rice

Key additions: Isaac Bruns*, Christian Collins, Jalen Cox*, Josh Hughes*, Aaron Hunkin-Claytor*, Jadis Jones*, KJ Lewis*, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, Eric Reibe*

Key departures: Ezra Ausar, Chad Baker-Mazara, Jaden Brownell, Jordan Marsh, Kam Woods

25. Nebraska

Key returns: Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort

Key additions: Taj DeGourville*, Boden Kapke*, Trevan Leonhardt*, Sam Orme*, Damon Wilkinson*

Key departures: Berke Buyuktuncel, Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast