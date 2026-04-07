Way-too-early Top 25 college basketball rankings: Immediate look ahead to 2026-27 season

Now that Michigan has lifted the national championship trophy and put a final stamp on the 2025-26 season, every fan across college basketball has started to wonder what their team will look like in 2026-27. That is why it is never too early for the way-too-early Top 25 rankings to release its first edition.

Before getting into the top contenders next season, there are some rules to the exercise which must be noted. Some teams, players and coaches still have decisions to make before the tip off, so the list is always in flux. Here are the guidelines you need to know:

Not all NBA Draft decisions will be made for the player. They are considered back unless they currently ranked inside the Top 25 of Rivals expert Jamie Shaw’s current NBA Draft Big Board. Any other decisions will be accounted for when the player announces their plan moving forward.

There are still a number of players whose eligibility for next season remains in question. While most players running out of eligibility face a clear picture, some will still apply for waivers hoping to gain another year.

Teams without a full rotation of returning and incoming players (eight scholarship athletes) at the time of ranking were not considered. They will be added into the mix after adding to the roster on the recruiting trail or through the transfer portal. Same for teams currently without a coach.

These rankings will repeatedly be updated as rosters shift throughout the offseason, starting with transfer portal decisions already under way. Here is a way-too-early look at what the Top 25 rankings could look like in the 2026-27 season.

1. Michigan

Key returns: Elliot Cadeau, LJ Cason, Roddy Gayle, Aday Mara, Trey McKenney

Key additions: Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello, Brandon McCoy

Key departures: Nimari Burnett, Morez Johnson, Yaxel Lendeborg

Michigan looks likely to stay near the top of college basketball next season, with key pieces currently projected to return at guard and center. There is plenty to fill out in the rotation, but a strong recruiting class has given them a platform to build in the transfer portal.

2. Duke

Key returns: Cayden Boozer, Isaiah Evans, Caleb Foster, Nikolas Khamenia, Patick Ngongba, Dame Sarr

Key additions: Bryson Howard, Deron Rippey, Cameron Williams

Key departures: Cameron Boozer, Maliq Brown

Duke puts together another top-end recruiting class with multiple top prospects, all slotting in different areas of the court. They could be surrounding by a deep group of returning talent if the Blue Devils can retain key pieces.

3. UConn

Key returns: Solomon Ball, Silas Demary, Eric Reibe

Key additions: Junior County, Colben Landrew

Key departures: Alex Karaban, Braylon Mullins, Tarris Reed

UConn could get back the core of a talented backcourt next season, also hitting the recruiting trail for a talented group of players. The Huskies will lose some veteran talent, but look to have replacements ready to fill in.

4. Florida

Key returns: Isaiah Brown, Rueben Chinyelu, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Urban Klavzar

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Thomas Haugh, Xaivian Lee

Florida has plenty talent set to return for the 2026-27 season, potentially bringing back valuable pieces to the backcourt and frontcourt. Even likely to lose some talent to the NBA Draft, they have enough to compete at the top of the sport.

5. Michigan State

Key returns: Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears, Jordan Scott, Kur Teng, Divine Ugochukwu, Cameron Ward

Key additions: Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor

Key departures: Carson Cooper, Jaxson Kohler

Michigan State will bring back plenty talent to the backcourt and the wings next season, although the frontcourt will see big turnover. The incoming recruiting class will help will gaps, but it will be a position to watch in the transfer portal.

6. Illinois

Key returns: Jake Davis, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, David Mirkovic, Andrej Stojakovic

Key additions: Quentin Coleman, Lucas Morillo

Key departures: Kylan Boswell, Ben Humrichous, Keaton Wagler

Illinois can bring back a good chunk of its talent next season, setting them up to bring in a talented freshmen ready to run the backcourt. The middle of the team remains in order, with plenty pieces set to return.

7. Houston

Key returns: Mercy Miller, JoJo Tugler

Key additions: Ikenna Alozie, Arafan Diane

Key departures: Chris Cenac, Kingston Flemings, Emanuel Sharp, Milos Uzan

Houston remains a top team year after year, bringing in another talented recruiting class to complement a returning group. However, the Cougars will replace significant production in the backcourt with its top options on the way out.

8. Arizona

Key returns: Ivan Kharchenkov, Motiejus Krivas

Key additions: Cameron Holmes, Caleb Holt

Key departures: Tobe Awaka, Jaden Bradley, Brayden Burries, Anthony Dell’Orso, Koa Peat

Arizona projects to lose plenty talent from its Final Four run, including two freshman with lottery potential in the NBA Draft. However, the Wildcats could retain important pieces on the wing and in the frontcourt, with another star-studded list of freshmen on the way.

9. Arkansas

Key returns: Malique Ewin, Billy Richmond, Meleek Thomas

Key additions: JJ Andrews, Jordan Smith, Abdou Toure

Key departures: Darius Acuff, Trevon Brazile, Karter Knox, DJ Wagner

Arkansas will lose leading scorer Darius Acuff to the NBA Draft, but keeps the bulk of its core eligible for another season. The Razorbacks will need to fill out the frontcourt in the transfer portal, but the backcourt and wings are stocked by returning talent and incoming players.

10. Purdue

Key returns: CJ Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer

Key additions: Luke Ertel, Caden Pierce*

Key departures: Oscar Cluff, Trey Kaufman-Renn, Fletcher Loyer, Braden Smith

Purdue is set to see star point guard Braden Smith leave after setting the NCAA assist record, along with the starting frontcourt. The Boilermakers reload is already underway, with a solid recruiting class, an early transfer hit and plenty returning talent which will take on increased roles.

Ranking 11-25

11. Vanderbilt

Key returns: Tyler Harris, Tyler Tanner

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Frankie Collins, Devin McGlockton, Duke Miles, Tyler Nickel, AK Okereke, Jalen Washington

12. Iowa State

Key returns: Jamarion Batemon, Blake Buchanan, Nate Heise, Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Joshua Jefferson, Tamin Lipsey

13. Gonzaga

Key returns: Davis Fogle, Braden Huff, Mario Saint-Supery

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Tyon Grant-Foster, Graham Ike, Emmanuel Innocenti, Adam Miller, Braeden Smith, Steele Venters, Jalen Warley

14. North Carolina

Key returns: Luka Bogavac, Jarin Stevenson, Henri Veesaar

Key additions: Maximo Adams, Dylan Mingo

Key departures: Derek Dixon, Seth Trimble, Caleb Wilson

15. Texas Tech

Key returns: Christian Anderson, Josiah Moseley, Jaylen Petty, JT Toppin

Key additions: Dakari Spear

Key departures: Donovan Atwell, Tyeree Bryan, LeJuan Watts

16. St. John’s

Key returns: Dylan Darling, Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Zuby Ejiofor, Bryce Hopkins, Dillon Mitchell, Oziyah Sellers

17. Alabama

Key returns: Aden Holloway, London Jemison

Key additions: Jaxon Richardson, Qayden Samuels

Key departures: Amari Allen, Taylor Bol Bowen, Houston Mallette, Labaron Philon, Noah Williamson, Latrell Wrightsell

18. Miami

Key returns: Dante Allen, Marcus Allen, Shelton Henderson, Tru Washington

Key additions: Caleb Gaskins

Key departures: Tre Donaldson, Malik Reneau, Ernest Udeh

19. UCLA

Key returns: Xavier Booker, Eric Dailey, Trent Perry

Key additions: Joe Philon

Key departures: Tyler Bilodeau, Skyy Clark, Donovan Dent

20. Nebraska

Key returns: Berke Buyuktuncel, Braden Frager, Pryce Sandfort

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Connor Essegian, Sam Hoiberg, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Jamarques Lawrence, Rienk Mast

21. Iowa

Key returns: Kael Combs, Alvaro Folgueiras, Isaia Howard, Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Tate Sage

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Tavion Banks, Bennett Stirtz

22. Texas

Key returns: Camden Heide, Matas Vokietaitis, Simeon Wilcher

Key additions: Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden

Key departures: Tramon Mark, Jordan Pope, Dailyn Swain, Chendall Weaver

23. BYU

Key returns: Kennard Davis, Rob Wright

Key additions: Bruce Branch

Key departures: Dawson Baker, AJ Dybantsa, Keba Keita, Richie Saunders

24. Missouri

Key returns: TO Barrett, Trent Pierce

Key additions: Toni Bryant, Jason Crowe

Key departures: Jacob Crews, Sebastian Mack, Mark Mitchell, Shawn Phillips, Jevon Porter, Anthony Robinson, Jayden Stone

25. Kentucky

Key returns: Collin Chandler, Andrija Jelavic, Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams

Key additions: N/A

Key departures: Denzel Aberdeen, Mo Dioubate, Jaland Lowe, Otega Oweh, Jayden Quaintance

Disclaimer: Virginia does not have a full rotation of players currently on the roster for the 2026-27 season, but would rank inside the Top 10.