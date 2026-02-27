West Coast Arms Race: Five recruiting battles that could make or break Oregon's 2027 class

There isn’t a better rivalry out West, from a recruiting standpoint, than Oregon and USC. The two power programs are both recruiting at a high level and are going head-to-head for multiple key targets in 2027 that likely determine who finishes with the higher-ranked class.

The Ducks finished with their third straight top-five recruiting class a year ago and have established themselves as one of the toughest schools to beat in a head-to-head battle. One school that did have some success last cycle was USC, which was able to flip quarterback Jonas Williams and nose guard Tomuhini Topui.

In the 2027 class, there are multiple players that have Oregon and USC leading in their recruitments. Here’s a close look at five key players we’re monitoring closely.

Fa’alave-Johnson has a top six of LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Oregon, Texas and USC with the Ducks and Trojans leading the way. A year ago at this time, the Ducks were the team to beat in this recruitment. If Signing Day was tomorrow, we would give USC the edge. Fa’alave-Johnson plans to visit all six programs and will likely visit Oregon more than once so the Ducks have time to rally and this one is tight.

4-star LB Toa Satele

Satele has a solid group of five right now headlined by Cal, Oregon, Penn State, USC and UCLA. He plans to officially visit all five schools but Oregon and USC are leading his recruitment. Satele has been to Oregon multiple times and the Ducks have done a great job recruiting him. Much like with Fa’alave-Johnson, Oregon was the early leader but USC has made up ground and should now be considered a co-leader. Satele is the top linebacker in the West region and a player we think is good enough to play early no matter where he lands.

4-star CB Danny Lang

Lang has three official trips set up right now- Auburn, Oregon and USC. The Tigers cannot be discounted here, but once again, this looks to be an Oregon- USC head-to-head battle. The Trojans had the early momentum here but the Ducks made up ground after hosting Lang for Junior Day earlier in the month. Oregon DB coach Rashad Wadood has done a good job connecting with Lang and despite multiple commit predictions in for USC with Lang, this one is far from over.

4-star OT Drew Fielder – Oregon commit

Fielder is an Oregon commit but a recent offer from USC could make things interesting. USC was a childhood favorite here and his OL coach at Servite is Frank Kalil, father of former Trojan offensive linemen Ryan and Matt Kalil. The Ducks are in a strong place and Fielder has a great connection with OL coach A’lique Terry as well as head coach Dan Lanning. USC will make a strong push and if he decides to take a visit to the Trojans, things could get interesting.

3-star TE Charles Davis

Davis looked like a heavy lean to Oregon ever since the Ducks offered him last season. A couple of weeks ago, USC offered and now the Trojans are right at the top of his board along with Oregon. Davis has an ambitious spring visit schedule and plans to check out seven programs but at the end of the day, we expect this one to come down to Oregon and USC in a race that looks too close to call right now.

One More to Watch

4-star TE Rahzario Edwards – Cal is involved here as well but Oregon and USC look like the two to beat. Both are recruiting the aforementioned Charles Davis as well so this could be a scenario where whichever school lands the first player to commit, the other school lands the other. Edwards is a long, athletic hybrid who plays more like a big receiver. He’ll need to add some weight to his frame but the former hooper has time to do so and has a really nice ceiling to him.