Division II West Florida wide receiver Tyree Holloway has signed with LSU, On3’s Pete Nakos has learned. He is the latest addition for Lane Kiffin and the Tigers.

Holloway put up solid numbers in 2025 at UWF. He hauled in 34 receptions for 661 yards and eight touchdowns, including a huge performance against North Greenville. He had eight catches for 141 yards – season-highs in both categories – to go with a touchdown.

In 2024, Holloway played in three games before an injury cut his sophomore season short. That came after one year at Chowan, where he had 1,422 all-purpose yards and 14 total touchdowns.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire.

The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and Twitter account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.

Holloway preserved a redshirt during the 2024 season. That means he will have two years of eligibility remaining as he makes his way to Baton Rouge to play for LSU.

This story will be updated.