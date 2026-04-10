West Virginia senior guard Jasper Floyd has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. On3’s Pete Nakos reported the news. He is seeking his fifth program in five seasons.

In his lone season in Morgantown, Floyd averaged 7.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.2 assists. He has previously made stops at North Texas (2024-25), Fairfield (2023-24), and NJCAA Hillsborough College (2022-23).

Floyd becomes the fourth WVU player to hit the Portal, joining forward Evans Barning, guard Jayden Forsythe, and forward DJ Thomas . His best game in a Mountaineer jersey came in his first game, as he scored a season-high 25 points in WVU’s season-opening win over Mount St. Mary’s.

He followed former North Texas head coach Ross Hodge to Morgantown this season. In Hodge’s first season at WVU, he led the program to a 21-14 record and a College Basketball Crown Championship. The Mountaineers just narrowly missed out on the NCAA Tournament, but ended up bringing some hardware back to Morgantown to cap off the first season of the Hodge era. Floyd scored six points in their 89-82 OT win over Oklahoma in the title game.

West Virginia won CBC in Ross Hodge’s first season with the program

The strong end to Hodge’s first season in charge has Mountaineer fans excited about the future of the program. WVU won five of its final seven games to cap off the season, including regular season wins over two NCAA Tournament teams (BYU and UCF) and the CBC games against Stanford, Creighton, and Oklahoma.

West Virginia, next season, is seeking a return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2023. It has not made a run to the second weekend of the Big Dance since 2018, and has been relatively irrelevant since Bob Huggins‘ departure. Hodge, however, has completely changed this stigma around the program. Jasper Floyd, however, will not be around to see what year two of the Hodge era looks like at WVU.

To keep up with the latest players on the move, check out On3’s Transfer Portal wire. The On3 Transfer Portal Instagram account and X (formerly Twitter) account are excellent resources to stay up to date with the latest moves.