West Virginia wide receiver Cam Vaughn plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported. He started his college career at Jacksonville State before arriving in Morgantown.

Vaughn hauled in 35 receptions for 541 yards and four touchdowns after re-joining Rich Rodriguez at West Virginia. The two previously worked together at Jacksonville State, where Vaughn totaled 803 receiving yards and five touchdowns as a redshirt freshman in 2024.

Now, Vaughn is preparing to enter the transfer portal when the window opens next week. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

Cam Vaughn played high school football at Temple (Ga.) before arriving at Jacksonville State in 2023. He committed to West Virginia as the No. 439 overall player and No. 73-ranked wide receiver to enter the transfer portal from the 2025 cycle, according to the On3 Industry Transfer Portal Rankings.

This past season, Vaughn was also one of the highest-graded players on the WVU offense, according to PFF. He emerged as a key playmaker for the Mountaineers in his lone season in Morgantown.

Vaughn is the latest member of the West Virginia offense to announce his plans to enter the transfer portal. Running back Diore Hubbard is also preparing to hit the open market.

Hubbard totaled 335 yards and four touchdowns across 96 carries during the 2025 campaign. He only logged stats in eight games this past season, and missed the season finale against Texas Tech on Nov. 29 after getting banged up against Arizona State a couple of weeks prior.

He was a true freshman in 2024. Hubbard redshirted but made appearances at Oklahoma State and against Kansas State that season.

West Virginia had a rocky go through Rodriguez’s first season back with the program after leaving Jacksonville State. The Mountaineers went 4-8, including a five-game losing streak after a 2-1 start to the year.